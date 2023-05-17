A PIECE of Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) history is set to be achieved on Saturday when two of the region's best go head-to-head in group one company.
Corowa star Front Page and Albury sprinter Mnementh will contest the $500,000 The Goodwood at Morphettville on Saturday.
It is believed to be the first time two SDRA-trained racehorses have contested the same group one.
SDRA secretary Jason Ferrario said it is a moment the region should be proud of.
"It clearly outlines the class of horses that do race in the SDRA," Ferrario said.
"It's definitely a feather in the cap for both Geoff Duryea and Mitch Beer to have these horses going around in a group one and from an MTC point of view, they are the two horses that fought out our Town Plate just two weeks ago, which is great to see.
"There was great merit in both runs. Front Page carried the big weight and all done all the work and Mnementh caused a bit of a boilover by knocking off the hot pot.
"The market might not suggest that they are leading chances but undoubtedly, they are going across there with every chance to win the race otherwise they wouldn't be making the trip."
Front Page, the surprise top weight, is an $11 chance with Bet365, while Mnementh is out to $34 after drawing wide.
Ferrario believes the race, set for 4.17pm on Saturday, is going to capture both the SDRA racing community, but also many of the general public.
"There's no doubt, not only having one but two runners it's going to capture the attention of racegoers in this region," he said.
"From a local interest point of view, there is no doubt there is people who are based within the SDRA community but then also people who were at Town Plate day who are going to watch the Goodwood when they otherwise wouldn't."
He also pointed out the fact that among the connections of both horses are many long-time valuable contributors to SDRA.
"It's such a thrill for the owners for Mnementh, especially given their involvement with the Albury Racing Club and the SDRA," he said.
"So for what they put into racing, it's great to see them get something back by having a runner on the big stage.
"And for the owners of Front Page, to be family and friends, it's a great reward for the longevity of Geoff Duryea as a trainer and what he has done for the SDRA over many years.
"From an SDRA point of view, I look at the fact it gives Jordan Mallyon an opportunity to ride in a group one, which is great to see also."
Beer also has November Falls in the group three SA Fillies Classic (2500m) on the same day.
THE barrier gods haven't been overly kind to the connections of the three Wagga horses bound for Rosehill on Saturday.
Another One will contest the listed Lord Mayors Cup (2000m) but has drawn barrier 14 for trainer Gary Colvin and jockey Danny Beasley.
Colvin also has Kappy's Angel in the Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m), where she has come up with barrier 17.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has also decided to head to town with promising three-year-old Duchy Of Cornwall. He drew the outside, barrier 17, in the 3YO Benchmark 72 Handicap (2000m).
Beasley has the ride on all three.
WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman and connections are mourning the loss of Mo Chara.
The talented three-year-old was humanely euthanised last Thursday after the discovery of a fracture in his knee.
Mo Chara had only just gone to the paddock after his campaign finished with a luckless 10th in the MTC Guineas.
"It's shattering," Spackman said.
"Just the character of the horse. He just had so much character.
"My young bloke and I were up on the Gold Coast when we bought him and we fell in love with him the first time we looked at him.
"It's devastating."
Mo Chara won three in a row at his most recent preparation before going on to run in a Highway, then the Guineas Prelude and Guineas.
He was going to head towards the Country Championships. He earned $70,000 for connections at just 10 starts.
Meantime, stable star Rocket Tiger has gone to the spelling paddock after his fifth placing in the Wagga Town Plate.
FORMER Southern District apprentice Tyler Schiller has landed a ride in the group one Stradbroke Handicap.
Schiller will pilot the Luke Pepper-trained Opal Ridge for the $3 million feature at Eagle Farm on June 10.
Opal Ridge soared into contention with an impressive win in the listed Luskin Star Stakes (1300m) at Scone last Saturday.
Schiller missed the ride on Scone as he rode at Doomben instead but the connections have booked him for the group one feature.
The trip to Doomben proved worthwhile for Schiller as he combined with the Chris Waller stable on Special Swey to win the group three Rough Habit 3YO Plate (2000m).
WAGGA apprentice jockey Molly Bourke will leave for John O'Shea's stable in less than a month but she still maintains the lead in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
Bourke won't do much riding in the SDRA for the final seven weeks of the season but she holds a three-win lead for the moment.
Bourke has 28 winners in the region, with Billy Owen leading the chasing pack on 25.
Mitch Beer has hit the lead in the SDRA trainer's premiership with 30 winners, one ahead of Wangaratta's Andrew Dale.
NICK Heywood enjoyed a day out at Parkes on Sunday.
Heywood rode four winners and two second placegetters from seven rides.
While there were a couple of odds-on pops among his winners, he also saluted on $13 and $8 chances.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Young (non-TAB)
Monday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
