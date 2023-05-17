The Vilomah Community will for the first time host a major Gala Night fundraiser next month, bringing bereaved families, supporters and community members together for a night of fun and purpose.
The Vilomah Community was created in 2021 by two bereaved Wagga mums Bek Baker and Megan Gaffney in honour of their daughters Mia Baker and Ruby Gaffney who were stillborn.
Through sponsorships, grants and donations, The Vilomah Community provides crucial support to families who are grieving the loss of their child.
"This is the first Gala Night but it will be an annual event. Essentially, it's going to be our biggest fundraiser of the year to draw our biggest amount of income in," Mrs Baker said.
"It's also a way to get the mums and dads within our community together.
"We rely on people sponsoring the families, otherwise we apply for grants or people generously donating to keep us going."
With a huge reach across NSW and a vision to one day have The Vilomah Community service the entire country, the power duo are filling a major gap within communities.
"The funds go towards the $3000 it takes to support a family for a year with burial costs, funeral costs, helping get them into doctors appointments, professional photos of the family as well as the baby, they get free hand and feet castings and then we assist with getting them into a psychologist or psychiatrist along the way and any additional stuff they need as well as bringing them along to community events so they can meet people," Mrs Baker said.
"The vision is that eventually, we will be able to get a Megan and Bec everywhere."
The adult event will also raise awareness and bring the community together, with two guest speakers, a three-course dinner and a band lined up.
"We wanted to also use it as a way to thank everyone who has supported The Villomah Community since it's started so we have invited businesses who have sponsored us and looked after us," Mrs Gaffney said.
"We have guest speakers and a band, it's also a way to raise awareness for other community members who are there too. It's a three-course meal and we will have two guest speakers, we have a raffle and auction, we will speak and then everyone will have a chance to mingle."
Guests are also being told to bring their dancing shoes.
"At the end of the night people can get up, have a dance and realise that sometimes life is shitty and hard stuff comes but it's also ok to enjoy life even after something like this happens," Mrs Baker said.
"It's completely open to anyone who wants to come. We have friends coming just because they know our daughters and they want to support us."
The event will be held on June 3 at the Wagga Rules Club from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Tickets can be purchased online at; https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1032753?eid=1032753&.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
