The Vilomah Community's Megan Gaffney, Bek Baker to host first ever Gala Night

Updated May 17 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 11:30am
The Vilomah Community founders Megan Gaffney and Bek Baker are preparing to host the first ever Gala Night fundraiser. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Vilomah Community will for the first time host a major Gala Night fundraiser next month, bringing bereaved families, supporters and community members together for a night of fun and purpose.

