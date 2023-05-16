The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: Jones brings up milestone win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:33am, first published May 16 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones brought up his 1000th career win with Waratah Lou at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Blake Jones brought up his 1000th career win with Waratah Lou at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Blake Jones had to wait all night but brought a milestone win on what could be a massive week at Riverina Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.