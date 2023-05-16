ON THE PACE: Jones brings up milestone win

Blake Jones had to wait all night but brought a milestone win on what could be a massive week at Riverina Paceway.
Jones brought up his 1000th career win with Waratah Lou on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old was pleased to reach the mark.
"It was good as a lot of long hours and long days have gone into it," Jones said.
"It was good to get there."
After success at Canberra on Monday, Jones went into the meeting on 999 wins.
He had seven drives across the eight-race card but thought Waratah Lou shaped as his best chance.
The regally-bred gelding didn't disappoint as he won his first race by 11.3 metres.
"When the fields came out I had a quick look and I wasn't actually on that horse and I wasn't sure I could get it but when I picked up the drive I thought I was a good chance to win on that fella as he's been trialling pretty good," Jones said.
Jones is hoping it's the start of a big week with Brooklyn Bridge drawing to advantage in the $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.
"We've had a bit of luck with the barrier draws going in our favour but there is still plenty of water to go under the bridge," he said.
"Hopefully we can have a bit more luck on Friday."
With the emergencies out, Brooklyn Bridge will start from barrier four.
****
YOUNG trainer Josh Powderly has avoided penalty after one of his pacers returned a positive swab.
Morphine and oripavine were detected in the post-race urine sample after Hipster Dufuss won at Wagga on January 21 2022.
Stewards determined that a conviction would be recorded, however did not impose a penalty on Powderly as they were satisfied that the detection had resulted from environmental contamination.
Stewards were mindful that it was Powderly's second prohibited substance offence, but also took into account the prohibited substances, the circumstances involved, his licence history and other personal subjective facts.
Hipster Dufuss has been disqualified from the race with the placings amended.
****
SAM Stening had a winning start to his trial driving career.
The grandson of Bernie Kelly drove Blissful Lou, who he owns, to victory at Coolamon on Sunday before kicking three goals in Collingullie-Glenfield Park's loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
****
ROMANEE made it two wins in a row at Menangle on Saturday.
The Riverina-owned pacer extended his good run of form since joining Jarrod Alchin's stable.
He's yet to finish outside the top four in seven starts for Alchin.
****
WAGGA will host the second of three straight meetings in the region on Friday.
The $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final is the feature of the eight-race card.
The first is at 12.43pm.
Wagga also races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
