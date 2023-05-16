The Daily Advertiser
Mater Dei, Kildare locked in as Tracey Gunson Shield grand finalists

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:20pm
Emily McPherson takes a step in after a penalty. Picture by Madeline Begley
Emily McPherson takes a step in after a penalty. Picture by Madeline Begley

It'll be an all Catholic schools grand final Tracey Gunson Shield next week as Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College emerge winners from their semi-finals at Equex Centre on Tuesday night.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

