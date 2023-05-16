It'll be an all Catholic schools grand final Tracey Gunson Shield next week as Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College emerge winners from their semi-finals at Equex Centre on Tuesday night.
Playing Kooringal High School a dominant performance from Kildare meant they were never in doubt of their 40-21 win.
Captain Maeve Jackson said it was a tough game despite what the scoreline suggested.
"It was a really good game," Jackson said.
"Kooringal brought it, I think that we really focused on seeing what combinations work before going into the finals, we were testing out who can play where with who, and what works best."
Jackson was pleased with the dedication her side showed on court and their intensity on the court.
She said though they've played well so far through the Shield, they stepped it up once more this week.
Thinking ahead to next week's grand final, Jackson said playing inside will be very different to the outdoor round games.
"It is a lot warmer in there, you get a lot more fatigued in there a lot quicker," she said.
"We're going to have to really focus on playing smart rather than just running everywhere, focus on being composed, calming it down, less is more."
A shooter, she won't miss the setting sun when inside though, saying the glare was particularly bad on Tuesday night.
Now in her fourth Tracey Gunson Shield campaign, Jackson said this year's Kildare side features a good mix of year 10 to 12 students.
"There will be some going through to next year which is good, especially playing with them because for a lot of them it is their first year," she said.
"For a lot of the year 12s even it's their first year, so they're getting, having fun, and letting the year 11s know what it what it will be like in future years.
"Out little year 10, she's a super star, so good on her."
Sad to be in her last year of school competitions, Jackson said she's hoping to wrap it up by taking the Shield with her back to Kildare.
If Mater Dei have their way though, Kildare will leave next week's game Shield-less as they attempt to defend the shield.
Defeating The Riverina Anglican College in a tight 29-23 game, there was plenty of support for both schools at court one.
Defender Ava Moller said it was good to have support from their peers, though she blocks it out on court.
"Centre passes you kind of can hear it, but when you're playing you try and block it out," Moller said.
"A lot of the teachers were trying to get a lot of people here, Tracey Gunson doesn't get a lot of people here so we're trying to build a bit of atmosphere and hopefully there'll be a good atmosphere at the grand final."
After a tense game, Moller said she's excited to be going into next week's grand final.
"Last game, when we played TRAC, we did win by quite a bit so it was a very high pressure situation, but I think we did really well, we were only up by a few but we had to keep pushing and stay positive," she said.
In their round game, Mater Dei handed Kildare a 20-goal loss, though Moller said they're not complacent.
"It's good to be in the grand final, hopefully we can get the job done," she said.
"I think it's tough because we play with a lot of the girls, we train with a lot of girls, so we know them very well.
"It'll be a tough game, we won by a bit last game, but we're not going to go in complacent or anything like that."
The two losers from this week's semis, Kooringal and TRAC, will battle out next week for bronze before the grand final game.
Meanwhile in the year seven and eight competition, TRAC will play Mater Dei in the grand final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
