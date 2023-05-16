BRUCEDALE trainer-driver David Druitt has been handed an almighty task with Oratorio in Friday's $100,000 Regional Championship Final (2270m).
Oratorio, an impressive heat winner, was the biggest loser when the field was released on Tuesday, coming up with the outside of the second row and will start from gate 12.
Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley was the big winner, coming up with front row draws for her two representatives.
The Bartley-trained Brooklyn Bridge is expected to start favourite after coming up with gate six, but should start from four after the removal of the two emergencies. The stablemate, Be My Girl, should start from gate two.
The Shane Hallcroft-trained Smash It has come up with gate one.
David Kennedy's quartet drew gates eight, nine, 12 and 13.
The third of the heat winners, Canberra's Crime Don't Pay, drew barrier 11.
