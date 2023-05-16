Three Riverina towns will now be without free, culturally safe, legal services after the Wagga office of Aboriginal Legal Service was forced to freeze operations in the area.
In early May, NATSILS, the national peak body for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services around the country, made a pre-budget plea for $250 million in emergency funding from the federal government to keep their services running around the nation.
NATSILS chair and CEO of the Aboriginal Legal Service in NSW/ACT Karly Warner told The Daily Advertiser that demand for the free legal service has almost doubled in the past five years but funding has not kept pace and if funding wasn't released 13 ALS criminal law services at local courts across NSW would be frozen indefinitely.
That plea fell on deaf ears and Ms Warner confirmed on Tuesday that as of Monday May 15, services at Temora, West Wyalong and Junee have all been paused.
"This Budget has let down Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities who are crying out for legal support," she said.
"We've been really clear with the Government that these freezes can only be avoided or reversed with emergency funding.
"This means we won't be able to act for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people facing new criminal charges in these courts, starting from this week. We are doing everything we can to ensure they receive legal help from another provider, such as Legal Aid."
Junee based lawyer Michael Commins said the government's decision not to fund the ALS is "just atrocious".
"It's just another kick in the guts, which is what it boils down to," he said.
"The Aboriginal community will be poorer for it."
Removing the free service will reinforce many of the issues that plague the aboriginal community, he said. The latest figures show the Aboriginal imprisonment rate in NSW is nearly 10 times the non-Aboriginal imprisonment rate.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she will take the issue up with the state government.
"It is vital we have services like this continue to support small communities like Junee and Temora," she said.
