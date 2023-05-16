A nondescript storage unit on an industrial street in Wagga was a hive of activity on Tuesday afternoon as the final preparations were made for the annual Rotary Club of Wagga Book Fair.
Over 11 months each year Rotarians fill the large unit with stacks of titles and they worked furiously to categorise the ones that'll soon be up for sale at the Kyeamba Smith Hall over the weekend.
This year they've amassed 22 pallets, 56 boxes to a pallet, holding 45,000 books all ready for hungry bibliophiles to pile their tote bags high with as many as they can - all for fifty bucks.
"People just hang out for it every year," said Peter Olson.
Wagga's biggest book fair has been going since the year 2000 and was started by the aptly named Joan and Gerry Page, alongside Neil Hilpern.
"Name like Page, my parents had a property out at Book Book, it's been a natural to me, I've always been a bookish person," laughed Mr Page.
Last year's fair brought in a whopping $50,000.
"The good thing about it is, the community donates the stuff, the community puts it on, we raise money, and we give it back to the community with our projects," said organiser Vicky Donoghue.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
