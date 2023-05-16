Wagga City Wanderers have maintained their winning streak with a late goal after a tough match against ANU.
After starting the season with dominating performances, this was the first time the side was really pushed to earn their win.
Heading into the second half with a 2-1 lead, ANU evened up the scoreline but a late shot from Amelia Walker secured the Wanderers the win.
Coach Rob Tuksar said he was pleased to see his side can step up to the challenge.
"We started really well, so we got away to a 2-0 lead and dominated the game, then they got a little bit of momentum and scored just before half time," Tuksar said.
"They got it back to 2-2 and we had to push for a winner, and we got one with five minutes to go."
Tuksar said the side showed character and didn't stop playing despite losing the lead.
"It was good, it was good to see them pushed and to see their resilience," he said.
"They wanted to get a winner and then to get it, it was good to be challenged that hard, by a team that played really well."
Now facing sides for the second time this season, Tuksar said they won't rely on previous experiences too much when coming up against teams.
"They're playing different now to how they did earlier in the year, but we do as well," he said.
"I've never seen these teams play before, but you do learn a little bit of their strengths and weaknesses, and how they like to play.
"We can adapt to them a little bit quicker because you've seen them play before."
With their first home game of the year ahead of them, Tuksar said the group is looking forward to having local support behind them.
With no need to spend hours in a car before playing, he's also excited to see how the side looks on field.
"The challenge now is how do we respond to last week's game, can we lift to the next level and dominate the game for a long period of time," he said.
"Can we be a little bit tougher and not concede, and put the opposition on the back foot more than they do us."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
