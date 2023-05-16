The Daily Advertiser
Thuddungra magnesite mine near Young under investigation after man nearly buried alive in serious workplace accident

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:08am, first published May 16 2023 - 6:00pm
The conveyor and hopper pictured at the Thuddungra Mine in August 2021. Picture contributed
The conveyor and hopper pictured at the Thuddungra Mine in August 2021. Picture contributed

A mine in the region's north is under scrutiny after a man was almost buried alive during a workplace accident.

