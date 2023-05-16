Which political party has a problem with women?

Mother's Day has passed, and I trust that you were able to honour the mothers in your extended family.
Mothers are the most important members of the community. No mother, no you! But why, when we talk about more women in parliament, aren't we saying loudly that we want not politicians, but more everyday family mums at the decision-making table?
Mothers worry about the effects of gambling and alcohol on their family life, and on their children.
Mothers worry about job opportunities, they worry about their children's education, and the moral guidance the school is providing.
But I think we have the "mothers in parliament" answer when we look at Moira Deeming's expulsion from the Victorian Parliamentary Liberal Party a week ago. Deeming is an ordinary mother who didn't crawl her way through the party swamp to become a member of parliament.
She went to Catholic schools (even though she is Presbyterian), university, graduated as a teacher, married, had children, was elected to the local council - a fairly active woman and mother, you might say.
Deeming's particular concern is the erosion of women's rights. She spoke at a Let Women Speak event with activist Kelly Jay Keen. She has said that she is not anti-trans, but that women's rights should not be sacrificed in the name of someone else's.
Trans activists were interrupting the Let Women Speak rally, when Neo-Nazi types gate-crashed. Certain parts of the media saw only the hoodlums, and the next thing Deeming knew, she was being accused of being a Nazi sympathiser!
At this point, it's worth looking at the record of the state's Opposition Leader John Pesutto, described by James Allan in The Spectator as being the consummate insider. He had been Premier Denis Napthine's legal adviser, as Allan says, a "connected candidate who worked his way up through the party hierarchy".
Pesutto was also chief of staff to the health minister and a senior advisor to former Premier Ted Baillieu. Trained as a lawyer, his practice included advising government departments and public sector agencies on governance and performance issues.
Pesutto has cultivated connections to Joy FM, Australia's first LGBTQIA+ community radio station. "Joy Media represents the people, stories, news, music, and lived experiences of Australia's LGBTIQA+ community and our allies," their website says.
Young and enthusiastic Deeming, new at politics, attended a Let Women Speak rally. Naive perhaps? Too mainstream? Either way, Pesutto saw this as an opportunity to silence her.
As James Allan says: "If Pesutto and the bulk of the party room cannot see that they are on the wrong side of this dispute - in free speech terms, in terms of travelling down the 'guilt by association' road, in preferencing the transgender activists over women, by responding almost immediately in line with the lefty social media framing of issues."
This should never have become a "trans vs women" issue. Women are 50.7 per cent of the Australian population - a majority. Women vote. Remind me again, which party has a problem with women?
The trans situation is a complex issue. Women are entitled to their own spaces, toilets, change rooms, etc, and they wish, in fairness, to compete in women's sports against only biological women. Didn't Anthony Albanese confirm that a woman is an adult female?
Then there's personal safety. There have been any number of news items such as The Daily Mail's February story, "Danger and naivety of self-ID: A man who sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets of Birmingham New Street station claimed he was in there because he identified as female."
Only last August in Melbourne, the Herald-Sun reported that: "Fearful prisoners at Victoria's biggest women's jail have launched a petition demanding the removal of a transgender inmate who committed serious sex offences against females while a man."
Pesutto should note that similar incidents brought about the downfall of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Pesutto should be working to ensure, for example, that facilities such as separate toilets are available for the trans community, and for biological women.
Pesutto has cut Deeming loose from the Liberal Party. Now, Deeming will be able to speak.
