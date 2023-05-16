The Daily Advertiser
Wear Orange Wednesday to acknowledge Wagga's hardworking SES volunteers

By Taylor Dodge
May 16 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga SES volunteer Troy Orellana is one of the many residents who dedicate their spare time outside of their full time jobs to serve the community in times of need. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga residents are being urged to don their best orange clothing and accessories on Wednesday to give thanks to the hardworking state emergency service (SES) volunteers.

