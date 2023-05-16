Wagga residents are being urged to don their best orange clothing and accessories on Wednesday to give thanks to the hardworking state emergency service (SES) volunteers.
Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day), May 17, is a day of recognition to thank the countless SES volunteers who spend their spare time serving the community in times of need often on top of full-time jobs and family obligations.
Wagga SES volunteer Troy Orellana said while no one does it for the accolades, a smile and thanks are always greatly appreciated.
Mr Orellana grew up in Wagga and has been volunteering for the SES at the Wagga unit for six months.
From responding to calls regarding leaking roofs, sometimes even in dry weather conditions, to helping out in major flooding events, the role of a volunteer can look different every day.
"We're the primary government agency that looks after storms, floods and tsunamis," Mr Orellana said.
"I have helped out with the evacuation of North Wagga, I've helped out with the evacuation of Darlington Point and the two flood events that happened in Cootamundra.
"I'm primarily focused on becoming a flood technician which means I get to go into flood waters and help rescue people, animals and equipment."
With SES providing all necessary training Mr Orellana said it is an opportunity he couldn't simply pass up.
"It means I will get to go all over the state to help out," he said.
While the SES responds to massive events, Mr Orellana said it is all worthwhile and easily manageable.
"If you want you can come every Wednesday night for training, if there's a call out you make the decision if you want to go to it, so if you've just come off of night shift or you're working you just say you're unavailable," he said.
"During operations, people will often put work to one side to help out."
Aside from that, Mr Orellana said volunteering with the SES has introduced him to some really awesome people.
"It's a good group of people with the same goal of helping out the community," he said.
