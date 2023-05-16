The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Base Hospitals thanks volunteers for years of hard work

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Base Hospital pastoral and spiritual care volunteers Nicole OHalloran, Jenny Williams, Marilyn Walter, Warren Shillabeer, Patricia Morris and Sandra Grentell at a morning tea hosted by MLHD. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Base Hospital pastoral and spiritual care volunteers Nicole OHalloran, Jenny Williams, Marilyn Walter, Warren Shillabeer, Patricia Morris and Sandra Grentell at a morning tea hosted by MLHD. Picture by Madeline Begley

From being a shoulder for patients and families to lean on to raising vital funds for equipment and being there to help doctors and nurses, Wagga Base Hospital volunteers have an important role to play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.