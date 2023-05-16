From being a shoulder for patients and families to lean on to raising vital funds for equipment and being there to help doctors and nurses, Wagga Base Hospital volunteers have an important role to play.
To thank the volunteers, Wagga Base Hospital held a morning tea on Tuesday, coinciding with National Volunteer Week, for its corporate volunteers and pastoral care and representatives of Ronald McDonald House and the Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary volunteers.
At the morning tea Wagga Base Hospital manager of corporate and business services, Michael Morris also gave thanks to long-standing volunteers Colin Earnshaw, who has been a volunteer for 20 years, and Laurie Phelan who has been volunteering for five years.
"It's a big testament to you all that we have so many volunteers after a couple of years that we have had and had to adapt to," Mr Morris said.
"We've been through many things from not being able to have volunteers in the hospital to coming back but having to wear masks."
Among the volunteers at Wagga Base Hospital is a corporate volunteer of 15 years Brenda Shane who said she has prepared "sixty-odd-thousand" COVID-19 tests - just one of the things she has been tasked with.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"If I can put a smile on a patient's face every day, that's the most important thing, because you're helping them while they're sick," she said.
For Pastoral and Care Services volunteers of more than 10 years Marilyn Walter, volunteering at the hospital was a natural progression for the self-proclaimed people's person.
"Sometimes, when I visit hospitals the patient has just had a very concerning diagnosis and they want to talk to someone about how that's impacting them who isn't family," she said.
"On other occasions, I've dealt with families when someone is dying and I'm just there to support the dying person and the families.
"Sitting with people when they're feeling lost and powerless in a hospital bed is the most rewarding part."
Ms Walter said they have volunteers who come from all over the Riverina from as far as Hillston.
Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary volunteers Carol Kemp, of 12 years, and Sharyn O'Kane, joined the auxiliary after long careers as registered nurses at Wagga Base Hospital.
The auxiliary has raised needed funds for the hospital through its Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Opportunity Shop over the years which has purchased important equipment.
"The money the shop has supplied has supplied a lot of equipment to the hospital," she said.
Ms O'Kane said the volunteers at the opportunity shop enjoy their time there, with her reasoning for volunteering being so that she can give back to the community.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.