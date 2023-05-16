Wagga's next generation of netball stars have taken to the court in a bespoke development carnival at Equex Centre.
The under 11s development carnival featured teams from across the Riverina but it was Wagga who took out the title in both divisions.
Carnival coordinator Leanne Frow said as representative carnivals continue to grow in size, it was getting harder to fit the under 11s in, so they decided to give them their own day.
"They went really well," Frow said.
"The teams from Young, one of the girls in one of the teams, she was so tiny, she was only six and they just gave it their all.
"It was great to see some boys take part too, absolutely fabulous to see them taking part, and they really loved it.
"All the teams were really competitive, and the Wagga teams came away really well."
Wagga Blue and Wagga Yellow won the Gems and Jewels divisions respectively.
After noticing that the jump to under 12 representative netball was overwhelming to some players, Wagga Netball Association formed their under 11 development program, with 48 players currently involved.
"We found quite often they get to under 12 and they're overwhelmed because they haven't done anything, so this is a gentle lead up so they know what to expect," Frow said.
"We've run this program for two months and just to see the progress from the start to now is just incredble.
"Quite a lot of our coaches are younger girls, we've got a couple of older ladies that are enjoying it and doing a wonderful job, but these young girls have played rep for Wagga and they've come through and they're doing a wonderful job, it's really good to see them giving back."
Frow said it is exciting to see how far the girls have come already in the program.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
