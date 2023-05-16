The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Under 11s development program carnival supporting upcoming netball talent

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Black's Leni Stenhouse lines up a shot at the under 11 development carnival. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Black's Leni Stenhouse lines up a shot at the under 11 development carnival. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga's next generation of netball stars have taken to the court in a bespoke development carnival at Equex Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.