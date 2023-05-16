NEXT year's Country Championships Final will be worth $1 million.
Racing NSW made the announcement on Tuesday, among increases in prizemoney to three feature races.
The Big Dance has gone up $1 million to a $3 million race, while the Country and Provincial-Midway Championships Finals were increased by $500,000 each to $1 million.
Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding AO believes the increase is fitting of the Country Championships' status on the racing calendar.
"The Country Championships has developed as a highlight of the autumn in its own right, delivering the Championships to locations throughout country NSW," Balding said.
"The Country Championships and Provincial-Midway Championships are important aspirational racing series. It is fitting that the prizemoney be increased from the tenth edition of the finals for both the Country Championships and Provincial-Midway Championships."
He was also pleased to announce the increase for the second running of The Big Dance, where the first two home in races such as the Wagga Gold Cup, Albury Gold Cup and the Snake Gully Cup earn qualification.
"The inaugural Big Dance race meeting in November 2022 was a tremendous success from the viewpoint of on-course participation, wagering and the build-up throughout the qualifying races," Balding said.
"This prizemoney increase reflects that success and Racing NSW is confident that the race itself and the meeting can continue developing in coming years."
