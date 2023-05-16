The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Racing NSW announce a $500,000 prizemoney boost to the Country Championships Final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another One, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, takes out the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier last year on his way to victory in the final at Randwick. Picture by Les Smith
Another One, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, takes out the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier last year on his way to victory in the final at Randwick. Picture by Les Smith

NEXT year's Country Championships Final will be worth $1 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.