What does the public health sector include in Australia?

Here is a comprehensive guide to Australia's public and private healthcare systems.

In Australia, we are fortunate enough to have access to a public healthcare system. Australia has had a nationwide public healthcare system since Medicare was established in 1984. Australia's public healthcare system is one of the best public healthcare systems in the world.



If you are an Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent Australian resident then you will have access to Medicare. This means that you won't need to worry about being out of pocket if you need to attend an emergency room, need surgery, or need to visit a doctor.



Australia's public healthcare system is so vast that many healthcare professionals choose to study a public health masters online or in person. Here is a comprehensive guide to Australia's public and private healthcare systems.

So, does this mean that all healthcare is free in Australia?

Now this is where it gets perplexing. Especially if you are new to the country or are debating on whether or not to get private health insurance. While Australia has a public healthcare system for people who truly need it, it doesn't mean that everything is covered. In addition to Medicare, Australia also has a private healthcare system.



Australia's healthcare system consists of a combination of public and privatised care so you may find yourself out-of-pocket for some procedures and doctor visits. Not all x-rays, ultrasounds, procedures, mental health services and doctor visits are covered fully by Medicare unless they are considered medically necessary.



And even if they are medically necessary you may still be out-of-pocket based on Medicare's strict guidelines. For most procedures that aren't fully covered, you may receive a Medicare rebate, and if you have private health insurance you will get a rebate on some procedures and specialist appointments if they are covered by your insurance policy.

Can you access cheaper healthcare with a concession card?

Australian citizens and permanent residents who are receiving an income support payment from Centrelink can access a Concession card. Concession card holders are entitled to free ambulance cover. They are also entitled to lower-cost dentistry, glasses, medical prescriptions and cheaper essential healthcare equipment.



Concession card holders can also visit a bulk-billing General Practitioner (GP) for free. But it is important to note that GP visits are only free if they are bulk-billed, so that is something that you should be mindful of.

What isn't covered by Australia's public healthcare system (Medicare)?

Most dentistry

Unless it's seriously affecting your physical health, most dentistry won't be covered by Medicare. Most private health insurance companies cover dental and while you will still need to pay a gap fee, health insurance will cover a percentage of your dentistry bill depending on the amount of cover you have. If you have a concession card you may also have access to discounted dentistry but you may end up on a waitlist.

Glasses, hearing aids, contact lenses and laser eye surgery

An eye test performed by an optometrist will be covered by Medicare but if you require glasses, contact lenses or laser eye surgery you will be out of pocket. If you have private health insurance the cost of your glasses will be partially or fully covered by your insurance policy depending on your level of coverage.

Ambulance services

Not every Australian citizen is entitled to ambulance coverage. Healthcare card holders (concession cards) will have access to free ambulance coverage and some health insurance companies include ambulance coverage in their policies. Alternatively, you can purchase an ambulance cover membership. This will vary from state to state. For example, an Ambulance Victoria membership is $99 a year for families or $50 a year for singletons.

Admission to private hospitals

The benefits of staying in or receiving treatment in a private hospital are that the waitlists are shorter and the facilities are sometimes nicer. However, you will need to pay for the luxury of using a private hospital. If you have private health insurance you should be partially or fully covered depending on your level of coverage and what treatment you are having.

Cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery can be expensive and you will need to pay for everything yourself such as the anesthesia, surgeon(s), equipment costs and your hospital stay. Cosmetic surgery is not medically necessary and you will have to fund this yourself. There are some exceptions however for people such as burns victims, or people who have been severely injured and need reconstructive surgery.

What is partially or fully covered by Medicare?

X-rays, ultrasounds, scans, and other medically necessary tests

Most medically necessary tests will be covered by Medicare or they will be eligible for a Medicare rebate. For example, some pregnancy ultrasounds aren't covered by Medicare but you should receive a Medicare rebate. If you have a concession card you can visit a bulk-billing radiology practice to receive free ultrasounds.

GP Visits and specialist appointments

If you would like to visit a GP for free you should try to find a bulk-billing medical practice, otherwise, you will need to pay a small fee depending on the price at the clinic and you will receive a rebate. You will also receive a Medicare rebate for specialist appointments and if you need to see a psychologist or social worker you can obtain a mental health treatment plan which will entitle you to 10 free visits per year.

Most surgeries and procedures

If you need a medically necessary surgery or procedure and have a Medicare card you will have the peace of mind in knowing that it will be covered by Medicare. However, if there is a waitlist on the public system you can try getting a procedure done in a private hospital but you will need private health insurance to be covered for some procedures and your stay in hospital. The amount you pay for your procedure in a private hospital will depend on your health insurance policy and what you're having done.

Giving birth in a public hospital

Giving birth in a public hospital is for the most part completely free. But you can choose to give birth in a private hospital if you pay out of pocket or pay for maternity coverage as part of your private health insurance. Some people prefer to give birth in private hospitals because the patient-to-doctor and nurse ratio is lower. But you don't need to be out of pocket for giving birth in Australia if you choose to go to a public hospital.

So is Australia's public health care system really universal?

For the most part, yes. If you need a medically necessary procedure you should be covered or will receive a Medicare rebate. The only things you won't be covered for include dentistry, glasses, private health care, alternative medicine and cosmetic surgery. Everything else will be fully covered or partially covered by a Medicare rebate. Concession Card holders and people with private health insurance receive additional rebates from Medicare or from their health insurance providers.