The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Aaron Tarbit completes week-long Bass Strait jet ski adventure

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Aaron Tarbit aboard his jet ski during the trip across the Bass Strait. Picture supplied
Griffith's Aaron Tarbit aboard his jet ski during the trip across the Bass Strait. Picture supplied

Griffith businessman Aaron Tarbit has done it again, joining his two mates on another epic jet ski adventure, crossing the Bass Strait from Hobart to Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.