CSU are looking to build off their first win of the season as they brace for another big challenge.
It took five rounds, but the premiers finally got off the mark with a 43-22 win over Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
After a stop-start beginning to their campaign, with tight losses to Wagga City and Ag College split by byes, new coach Georgia Roberts was relieved to get their first win on the season.
"It was good as the struggle we've had each week is we haven't had the same team line up," Roberts said.
"It makes it a bit difficult to find our groove but we played really well on the weekend.
"Everyone worked together, put in the hard yards and it paid off."
Roberts was disappointed to let their advantage slip late in both of their losses so far.
However with Ellen McIntyre scoring four tries, and Roberts bagging a double herself, there would be no repeat this time around.
Roberts is now looking for the side to step up when they tackle Waratahs at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Waratahs made it two wins on the trot with a 29-12 victory over Ag College with Brumbies Super W player Harriet Elleman crossing for two tries against her former club.
Roberts is hoping to have some Super W talent of her own back for the clash with current Brumbies player Biola Dawa and former Brittany Bedford among those set to return to the Reddies line up.
"Everyone is putting in the work and we're getting there," Roberts said.
"It will be a good, tough game against 'Tahs this weekend.
"A lot of the teams this year have a lot of new players, all the teams are very different so it will be interesting to see how it goes."
Roberts also expects Grace Oliver and Shanae Pope to return for the clash.
Meanwhile Ag College will be looking to hit back when they face Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
