The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

North Wagga get tight win over Barellan on the road

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga defender Sarah O'Leary was a standout for coach Flynn Hogg in their 2-goal win on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
North Wagga defender Sarah O'Leary was a standout for coach Flynn Hogg in their 2-goal win on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Though wrought with injury and illness, North Wagga got across the line with a 2-goal win over Barellan on the road in round six of the Farrer League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.