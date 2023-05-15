Though wrought with injury and illness, North Wagga got across the line with a 2-goal win over Barellan on the road in round six of the Farrer League.
Playing coach Flynn Hogg said the side did well to put a strong performance on given the circumstances.
"There were a lot of positives to take out of it, however we were a bit rushed down the court," Hogg said.
"We lacked some of our usual drive, I think everyone in our team was carrying an injury or illness, so in saying that we probably did really well. It was good to utilise our versatility and I'm really proud of the girls that I can ask them to step up into any position and even our A res girls stepping up was great."
Khayla Wild, Sarah O'Leary, and Lily Wild were particular standouts for Hogg, with their flexibility across positions utilised.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Pleased with the side overall, Hogg said there was still plenty to learn from the win, and identified following their intentions to completion as a key improvement area.
"I want to work on having more than one drive to the ball and if you don't get the ball, clearing out and going again," she said.
"I think they're a bit hard on themselves sometimes if they're not getting every pass, but they're creating space and they're doing really well, but we just need that harder drive and I think we were stopping our drives a lot.
"There was a lot of coming through and getting touches but we need to keep that drive going until we get the ball."
Not waiting for umpires whistles was also on Hogg's mind, with the side pulling up for expected calls that they weren't always getting.
East Wagga-Kooringal 55 d Coleambally 29.
Charles Sturt University 65 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 27.
North Wagga 34 d Barellan 32.
Temora 62 d Marrar 36.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
