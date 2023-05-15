A four-goal opening term to Flynn Collins set Mater Dei Catholic College up for a 93-point demolishing of Kooringal High School in round four of the Carroll Cup on Monday.
Unable to keep up with Mater Dei, Kooringal were rarely on the attack and slow to reach the loose ball in their 13.15 (93) to 0.0 (0) loss.
With a 65-point lead at half-time, and just 24-minutes of play time left, it was too little too late for Kooringal.
As the temperature dropped and the lights kicked in through the third quarter though, Mater Dei struggled to find goals.
A five behind quarter was saved when Harvey Brown straightened the ship with a kick from the arc to get the only major of the quarter.
To add salt to Kooringal's wound, Nate Wetherill was helped from the field in the third quarter after time was stopped following an unlucky head clash.
Mater Dei still struggled to find the big sticks in the fourth though, with just two goals to five behinds.
With just four Australian rules players on their side Kooringal coach Andrew Schmetzer was thrilled with his side's performance, particularly in the second half.
Mater Dei coach Nathan Irvine agreed that it was a game of two halves.
"They probably don't have as many AFL players as other schools but we had to play the right way to get ready for Wednesday night as well," Irvine said.
Despite accuracy issues in the second half, Irvine was pleased with the overall performance.
"They came out in the third quarter and played a lot better than they had before, and in the last quarter we tried to reward some of our defenders and threw guys around a little bit to give them a release because they've done such a good job," he said.
Regardless, goal kicking will be on the lunch-time training agenda for the Mater Dei boys as they prepare for their next game.
Looking ahead to their do-or-die game against The Riverina Anglican College on Wednesday evening, Irvine said he's confident they have what it takes to win.
"We're confident that if we play well, we can try and match with them, but it'll be a big challenge for us," he said.
"The last couple of year's there hasn't been much difference between the team so we're hopeful that we can recover quickly and be ready to go Wednesday night."
Time repeated in the second game, where Kildare Catholic College earned themselves a 12.9 (81) to 1.3 (9) win over Wagga High School.
Kildare coach Ryan Price said he was pleased with the sides performance overall.
"We're very happy, we turned up confident and wanting to win, like everyone does" Price said.
"I'm certainly happy with the boys tonight and we thought the load was shared pretty evenly to be honest, they all contributed pretty well."
A win clear now of both Mater Dei and TRAC, Kildare looks a shoe in to play in next week's grand final, but Price is careful to get too far ahead of himself.
They'll play the bottom-of-the-ladder Kooringal on Wednesday evening.
"We'll turn up confident, but we're certainly not going in arrogant by any means," Price said.
"You want to be confident, every team should be confident in their own ability and we know we've got some good players but we've still got to get over Kooringal, and if it goes to Kooringal it comes down to mathematics, so we want to take that out of the equation and show up on Wednesday and win that game."
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (93)
5.2 10.5 11.10 13.15
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL (0)
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Goals: (Mater Dei) F Collins 5, D Okerenyang 3, C Schneider 2, J Warden, C Plum, H Brown
Best: (Mater Dei) L Pulver, W Voss, F Collins, H Wheeler, E Drum, J Warden; (Kooringal) M Willis, R Hore, A Weightman, A Murdoch, N Wetherill, A Schmetzer.
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (81)
5.3 5.6 10.7 12.9
WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL (9)
0.0 0.0 0.1 1.3
Goals: (Kildare) C Mattingly 4, B O'Reilly 2, M Ryan, C Bourke, K Drummond, J Sullivan, H Higgins; (Wagga) A Wolter
Best: (Kildare) J Connolly, J Casley, L Field, C Mattingly, M Ryan, C Bourke; (Wagga) A Wolter, J Measday, A Clark, C Walker, C Wadley, J Saffery.
