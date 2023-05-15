The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mater Dei, Kildare serve huge margins to their opponents

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 15 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei Catholic College's William Voss steps around Kooringal High School's Alex Weightman during their 93-point win at Robertson Oval on Monday night. Picture by Madeline Begley
Mater Dei Catholic College's William Voss steps around Kooringal High School's Alex Weightman during their 93-point win at Robertson Oval on Monday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

A four-goal opening term to Flynn Collins set Mater Dei Catholic College up for a 93-point demolishing of Kooringal High School in round four of the Carroll Cup on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.