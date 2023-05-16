Robbie Byatt is hoping his versatility will be a benefit to Tumut after making the move to the Blues.
The former Albury captain-coach was part of the 32-14 win over Gundagai on Saturday after signing up during the week.
Initially Byatt was looking to hang up the boots after the Thunder failed to make finals last season.
However he decided to join younger brother Matt with the Blues.
"We've been having a little bit of a chat and I thought I still had a little bit left in me so I'd give it a go," Byatt said.
"I've got my brother here and a couple of mates down this way as well.
"It's nice and close for me to travel and get to training."
Byatt has moved back to Tumbarumba and believes the travel was too much for another season with Albury.
He's played on the border since the Greens were forced out of Group Nine in 2019.
Byatt held talks with Albury over the off-season.
However after taking on a new business enterprise in Tumbarumba it was always going to be a big ask.
He feels the Blues are a better fit.
"Albury was too hard and it's too far," Byatt said.
"In the draw they had a lot of Saturday games as well and Saturday is hard for me to get away anywhere really with work.
"It's nice and close here and Tumut so it's the better option."
Byatt also links back with Jordan Anderson.
The pair played together in England before Byatt lured him to play for Tumbarumba and he has remained in Australia ever since.
While Byatt headed to Albury when Tumbraumba changed competitions, Anderson linked with the Blues.
The chance to play together was definitely an incentive.
"We haven't played together for a while so it's good to be back playing with him as well," Byatt said.
The 33-year-old came off the bench in the win over Gundagai at Anzac Park.
He enjoyed being part of the big rivalry even if the Blues were well on top by the time he got his chance to make an impact.
"I didn't really look at the draw before they told me who we were playing so I had to be ready to get up for it but it was a good experience," Byatt said.
"The old utility off the bench was a good spot, I've never done that before but it was nice.
"I'm happy to stay there if I need to but other than that I'm not too sure what the plan is.
"We'll just go from week-to-week and see what happens. I can slot in anywhere."
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow believes Byatt's experience will be a big boost for the Blues.
Especially with a couple of injury concerns to start the season.
"At the moment with the injuries to have someone like Robbie come on board definitely helps a lot," Bristow said.
"Something you can't buy is experience and he's got plenty of that.
"He's captain-coached and has been around the game for a long time so the more experience the better."
Byatt's versatility is a bonus for the club but while he finds feet playing through the middle is where he fits best at the moment.
Byatt is in for another tough test when the Blues host Young at Twickenham on Saturday.
However the Challenge Cup will not be up for grabs with Tumut declining the chance to play for the prize.
With Tumut set to be without Dean Bristow, Tom Jeffery and Lewis Arragon all set to miss the clash, Bristow didn't believe it was the right time.
"It's not our main concern at the moment, we're worried about trying to keep everyone healthy," he said.
"We are more than confident we can win but will have the opportunity to get that further down the track."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
