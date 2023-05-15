The Daily Advertiser
Warriors lock in first points of the season, Tolland dominates Cootamundra

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 15 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Tolland's Brianna Howes beats Cootamundra's April Dickinson to the ball in their 6-0 win at Kessler Park. Picture by Ash Smith
Tolland's Brianna Howes beats Cootamundra's April Dickinson to the ball in their 6-0 win at Kessler Park. Picture by Ash Smith

South Wagga have earned their first win of the year with a 2-0 victory over Wagga United on Sunday.

