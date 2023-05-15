Warriors lock in first points of the season, Tolland dominates Cootamundra

South Wagga have earned their first win of the year with a 2-0 victory over Wagga United on Sunday.
An early goal set the Warriors up for a strong performance, with their opponents unable to chase down the lead.
Captain Aimee Tramacchi said it was the best the side has played this year.
"We had a really good game, that was our first win and it was nice, not that it's the whole point of playing but it's nice to get the win " Tramacchi said.
"I think we're starting to trust each other and how each other plays, we're working together a bit more which is really good to see."
Tramacchi said the win was a real team effort and a confidence booster for them moving forward.
"It was a close game, Wagga United played really well as well so it was nice to have a more even game but also nice to get in a couple goals and take away the win, definitely a confidence booster," she said.
With no expectations on themselves moving forward, Tramacchi said Warriors are just hoping to maintain a competitive level of play.
"We want to be competitive but honestly the main thing is to build a really positive team environment," she said.
"I've played at South Wagga a couple years and that's the biggest feature, just going out there and having a lot of fun making some friends.
"I know that sounds a bit corny but we want to give it a good crack and give 100 percent each game but also yeah just play for the right reasons and bring some good sportsmanship to it as well."
Meanwhile Tolland had a dominant 6-0 win over Cootamundra and Young handed Junee their first loss of the year downing them 3-1.
Impressive performances for Lizzie Read, Bernadette Blake, and Christina Grauer-Kompos earned each of them a double in Tolland's comfortable win.
In Young, it was Laura Atkins who earned herself a double alongside Laura Eastlake's open goal to get the Lions the win.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
