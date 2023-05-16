Temora failed to win back the Challenge Cup but are looking to return to winning ways.
After a strong start to the season with wins over Junee and Temora, the Dragons have fallen short against both of last year's grand finalists.
Gundagai scored their only win of the season so far at Nixon Park before Temora gave up an early lead at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
However captain-coach Josh McCrone thought the 38-24 loss was an improvement.
"Our effort was heaps better than last week, they are a good, big team and two tries off kicks in the first half hurt us," McCrone said.
"The bounce of the ball really but it is good to learn lessons in round four not round 15, not in the semi-finals.
"We will be right, we will be back bigger and better than that.
"They are a good, big team but I'm happy with the blokes we've got in those four walls and we will get ourselves out of this, I've got no doubt."
However McCrone wasn't pleased with the amount of errors in the side.
It's uncharacteristic of the type of side he's helped them into.
Instead McCrone is looking to find the right balance in attack.
"We have to back our skill as we're not the bigger team," he said.
"We haven't got as many big boys as most other teams so we have to be able to move the ball.
"If we're dropping balls that are there to catch then they are easy catches and we're dropping them.
"It is hurting us but I thought we defended really well at the start, we turned them away four or five times when they had a heap of possession but the trade off for that is we don't have as much energy in the back half of the second half and it showed."
Temora couldn't capitalise on having an extra man, with Young only needing to defend on set on their own line in the 10 minutes Troy Whiley was off the field.
Instead they went behind for the first time in the clash and couldn't recover especially when Zach Starr was sin binned himself.
McCrone is looking to bounce back taking on a Southcity outfit coming off their first win of the season.
After byes in the first two rounds, the Bulls hit back from their loss to Southcity to hold on against Albury.
McCrone expects they will be a bigger challenge this year.
"Southcity are playing good, they are a totally different team to last year but it's a home game on Saturday in Temora and we're looking forward to it," he said.
It will be another big day for the club with their annual Red Day raising funds for the Temora & District Hospital Local Cardiac Care.
