Hallcroft chases good start to big week at Riverina Paceway

Shane Hallcroft is looking to kick start a big week with success.
Hallcroft has qualified Smash It for the $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.
After finishing fourth in her heat from barrier eight, Hallcroft is thrilled to have booked a place with the seven-year-old mare.
"I was really happy with her run the other day, she got home good after drawing barrier eight in the heat," Hallcroft said.
"She will need a heap of luck in the final but they've run it four times and we've been able to qualify for it twice with relatively low assessed horses.
"I think The Clock Winder qualified as a 53-rater and she's qualified as a 52 rater so that will be good."
However it does come with some challenges with Luke Mulley's wedding on the same day.
With the barrier draws and race times not released yet, Hallcroft hopes it will all work out.
"Luke gets married on Friday so I'm meant to be at the wedding at 3 o'clock," he said.
"I'll drive her, I may not be able to drive the grey horse (The Clock Winder) in the consolation but I'll definitely be there to drive her."
Before all that he has five drives at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Hallcroft has two of his own pacers engaged, Bidgee Babe and Rocking Mandy, and also has picked up some outside drives.
"Bidgee Babe is probably my best hope but the maiden (Rocking Mandy) goes ok," he said.
"She's an honest little thing and is a good trier but she's still learning what it is all about.
"It's not an overly strong maiden and she lacks a bit of gate speed but she should run home pretty good."
He also expects a good showing from Jacks Last Hoo Raa after a second last time out for Len Clement.
"I thought he was really good the other day," Hallcroft said.
"Having not sat behind him before I didn't think we were going that quick but he ran through the second quarter in about 30, which was probably a bit quick to get home but he only got beat a half head and I think he's the leader and will be very hard to beat."
Hallcroft will also drive the full sister to Frith, Five Starzz Joanne, in the last of eight races.
She's been placed in one of her three starts, all last year in Queensland for Jonah Hutchinson.
While she may not be blessed with her millionaire sister's talent, she comes up with barrier one in her first start for Bernie Kelly.
"I don't think she can read the pedigree page but her trial was ok the other day," Hallcroft said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
