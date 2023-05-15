The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wagga United lose points after playing unlisted player, call for evaluation of rules

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published May 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga United's Jayden Beattie has called for change following the club's loss of points. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga United's Jayden Beattie has called for change following the club's loss of points. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga United have been stripped of three points after utilising a player not on their team sheet in their round three Pascoe Cup game against South Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.