Wagga United lose points after playing unlisted player, call for evaluation of rules

Wagga United have been stripped of three points after utilising a player not on their team sheet in their round three Pascoe Cup game against South Wagga.
United coach Jayden Beattie said the club accepted the sanction on Sunday but has called for the organisation to review its approach to this type of error.
"The rules are the rules and it is what it is," Beattie said.
"We made an admin error, we didn't have one of our registered players on the team sheet.
"It's disappointing that it has to go down this way and the rules are the rules, what can you do, I just don't think the punishment fits the crime."
United finished the game 3-0 winners, however the win has been overturned after it was noticed they had played Jarrod Bennett.
Though a registered player, Bennett had not been included in the team sheet for the game.
The issue was brought to referees attention after the game and Football Wagga consequently conducted an investigation into the incident.
"I think there's a better way that as an association we handle it," Beattie said.
"For example, under Football NSW, it's just a fine, and I think that's probably more appropriate in our case.
"I don't necessarily think that a team that gets beat 3-0 deserves points because of an admin error, I think if anything there's just no points awarded for the game."
This is the second time a club has been stripped of points for playing an unlisted player since Football Wagga transitioned to the Dribl system ahead of the 2022 season.
South Wagga similarly lost points from a 4-1 win over Tumut in June last year when a number of registered players took the field not on the team sheet.
"They're just honest mistakes, I do think the process needs fixing and we're having discussions with Football Wagga on how we can make it better for people moving forward.
"That's not just me wanting to change things for me, that's us wanting to make it better for everyone because I just think that the system that's in place now, the process is designed for mistakes to happen.
"This is the second instance of it happening since we've moved to Dribl, so that just tells me that the process is a little bit flawed and that I think maybe there need to be some more onus on confirming the team sheets."
Beattie said there needs to be better wriggle room for clubs when these kind of mistakes occur.
"I understand there are some legal things with insurances and stuff but I just feel like it is fixable and it's not that big of a deal at the end of the day," he said.
"If it's an unregistered player trying to sneak some you beaut signing under the rug, who hasn't got clearance from an old club, fair enough, but for a registered player, who is our club president, it is pretty rough.
"I agree with the decision because it's in the rules, I just think the process and the outcomes of these things need to be reviewed, and by process I mean how do we confirm the team sheets, and how do we make sure these mistakes don't keep happening and club's don't keep loosing points."
Following the redistribution of points from the game Wagga United now sit sixth on the Pascoe Cup ladder.
Bennett was issued two yellow cards during the game and served his subsequent one week suspension out during round four this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
