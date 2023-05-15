The Daily Advertiser
Jordan Mallyon will be back aboard Mnementh for his group one assignment in The Goodwood

MM
By Matt Malone
May 15 2023 - 3:30pm
Jordan Mallyon will ride Mnementh in Saturday's group one The Goodwood. Picture by Les Smith
REGULAR Southern District jockey Jordan Mallyon has scored the ride on Mnementh in Saturday's group one The Goodwood.

