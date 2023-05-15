REGULAR Southern District jockey Jordan Mallyon has scored the ride on Mnementh in Saturday's group one The Goodwood.
Mallyon will reunite with Mnementh under race conditions for the first time since their City Handicap triumph at Albury in March last year.
Winona Costin rode Mnementh to the biggest win of his career in the Wagga Town Plate last start but Beer and connections have decided to recall Mallyon for the $500,000 feature.
While Beer explained there were a number of factors in Mallyon's favour, ultimately it was loyalty that earned him the ride.
"I haven't hidden the fact from Jordan that going to a group one, I sussed out the top jockeys' availability but once I got down the list a couple and Jordan was pretty high up on the list to ride him, we decided on him," Beer said.
"It's fantastic. The horse isn't going there with huge expectations, all the owners are going, a few of the staff are going and to have Jordan as apart of that whose ridden the wave with us, not only with the horse but through the whole stable is brilliant.
"He moved back from Malaysia not long after I moved here (to Albury), I was at him about coming back and he's been terrific. He stayed after the races on Friday and galloped the horse on Saturday morning and he knows that horse inside out.
"I don't think he's ever ridden the horse bad from 58 grade to a City Handicap, he's always ridden the horse well."
Mallyon has ridden Mnementh at 12 of his 27 race starts and in the first six of his nine career wins.
A broken wrist to Mallyon interrupted their association after last year's City Handicap, while a suspension also prevented him from riding the horse this year.
Mallyon, Beer's cousin, was booked to ride Mnementh in the Town Plate last start but stepped aside due to weight.
"Jordy was booked on him in the Town Plate but he got 54 and because Jordy hadn't been riding much, he rang me and said look I could make it, but I'm not going to be in a great space to get to 54 and you're better off having someone else," Beer explained.
"Jordan is close with a lot of the owners, he spent a long time in Albury, it's just awesome to have him apart of it all."
Beer conceded there was an element of risk in opting for Mallyon but justified the decision at the same time.
"One hundred per cent. Every time you leg a jockey up, you run the risk of whether they make the right or wrong decisions," he said.
"Jordan's going to make decisions that are in the best interests of us. I couldn't imagine someone who is going to try harder and you just back that things are going to unfold.
"I'd say we'd need more things like the barrier and the track and the tempo of the race in our favour, and if we get that then it will all work out."
Beer added there was a lot in Mallyon's favour.
"He's ridden in group ones before," he said.
"Plus, he was an apprentice over there so he's ridden a stack of winners at Morphettville, he knows the track inside out.
"I've spoken to him every day...he's into this as much as any of us. You dont have someone walking out race morning that you've never met before, I think it's great."
Mnementh is a $17 chance for The Goodwood with Bet365.
It will be Beer's second group one runner. He will also have November Falls run in a group three race on the program.
