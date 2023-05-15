Coronation out of touch with today's reality

Today I will focus on the coronation of King Charles III. In media commentary, much was made of the fact that this was the first such event almost everyone would be experiencing. At my now ripe old age though, I remember the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 very well.
Living in the north of England experiencing the London event firsthand was out of the question, but mother took my brothers and I to our local cinema to see the extended newsreel of what I remember as a glittering event. Little did I know that it was a last attempt to hold on to the glories of what was, thankfully, a rapidly fading empire and, at the same time, a justification for entitled privilege.
The crown was touted as being a pinnacle of enlightened democracy when in it fact was, of course, a symbol of hereditary power. How things have changed. The UK is not the same country as it was in 1953.
Here in Australia, "an Australian in 1953 would find the country unrecognisable in 2023. Politically, socially and culturally we are a different nation. We've embraced multiculturalism. We've begun to recognise and celebrate the ancient culture of the First Nations people. Over the years, despite a lingering fondness for the UK, we've accepted our place in the Indo-Pacific, as geography dictates we must." (Daily Advertiser editorial May 9).
All of which makes many aspects of the coronation difficult to accept at best, and difficult to stomach at worst.
Today, I'll examine a couple of the most egregious examples that demonstrate how out of touch, irrelevant and insulting the coronation was.
As Craig Foster wrote in The Saturday Paper: "Fundamentally, it is a turning point for a former colony only now engaging with its ancient beginnings and just on the cusp of embracing its diverse demography with deep pride. Both of these things preclude continuing to support a head of state who represents an institution built on privilege, discrimination and hereditary entitlement."
Rarely has this been more evident than in the call by the new monarch for all Australians to cal out their allegiance and loyalty in a pledge that is better placed in the 16th century, certainly not in the 21st.
The tone-deafness of this request is staggering, although hardly surprising for an institution that can be protected only by propagating the notion of "specialness" and hereditary privilege that Australians culturally renounce.
Nothing can quite capture the erroneous nature of Australia's constitutional arrangements than our head of state calling on us to pledge loyalty to him and his heirs when a true democracy demands the opposite.
It's embarrassing. The next step for Australia can only be to ensure that our representatives pledge loyalty to Australia, our constitution and its people.
If anything was to crystallise, in the minds of Australians, the sheer outdated nature of the monarchy, and the irreconcilability of it having future formal ties with our nation, this must be it.
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the distance between Australia and the Crown has grown, at least on an emotional level. At the same time, our country is moving forward in a number of important ways.
The most immediate is the movement towards truthful history and joining together with First Nations people in a process of healing and understanding historical wrongs.
Justice must underpin the process of symbolic and practical reconciliation. We are entering what will be a long and inspiring journey as a country.
One that will ultimately enable us to confront the legacy of colonisation and dispossession, and to begin to properly appreciate Australia as home to the oldest living culture on earth.
This requires a healing process, a process in which the crown cannot possibly participate, other than to acknowledge its wrongdoings and to let Australia walk its own path as an independent nation.
Sometimes events collide in a way that gives birth to new understandings.
The coronation, the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the Voice to Parliament and the movement for representation of multicultural communities across society, all converge to open the path towards the next stage of life in Australia, a nation fully governed by Australians.
Let's hope we have reached that point.
