Coronation out of touch with today's reality

By Ray Goodlass
May 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Events are opening the door to Australia's ultimate destiny as a nation fully governed by Australians. Picture by Mark Jesser
Today I will focus on the coronation of King Charles III. In media commentary, much was made of the fact that this was the first such event almost everyone would be experiencing. At my now ripe old age though, I remember the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 very well.

