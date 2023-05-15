It hasn't always been easy for Felix Simba Machiridza to discuss the past.
For years after he arrived in Australia the trauma of his previous life and the anger that filled his days meant he couldn't talk openly about the circumstances that led him to flee his home and seek Asylum in a foreign land.
Mr Machiridza was a journalist and activist in his native Zimbabwe who, through his reporting, fell foul of the murderous regime of former president Robert Mugagbe.
In the early 2000s Mugabe waged a land grab campaign against mostly white farmers which put many local economies at risk.
"People were told within 24 hours to leave and go back where they came from. That puts so many families at risk, not just the white farmers families, but the locals as well who were most employed by the farmers, their livelihood depended on that," he said.
"And suddenly, they [have] no housing, no jobs, no livelihood for their families.
"And those who went and occupied the farms were brutal as well to their own kith and kin, and also to the former owners of the farms."
Mr Machiridza and his colleagues uncovered numerous human rights abuses carried out by the Mugabe government forces.
"Reporting on those things. As well as the political upheaval that was happening around the country, there were people that were being summarily killed, just for daring to express dissent in opposition," Mr Machiridza said.
"There were people whose limbs were chopped, some of them up today live without the limbs because of what happened before people's homes being destroyed.
"I was part of those people that thought, no, the international community needs to know about this."
Trouble
He first felt the harsh gaze of the government in 2005 with his first big story.
The government had launched "Operation Murambatsvina" (clear the filth) where police burnt, bulldozed and destroyed tens of thousands of properties around the country, said to Mr Machiridza.
According to the United Nations, that resulted in 700,000 people - nearly 6 percent of the total population - being forcibly evicted from their homes, made homeless or lost their source of livelihood.
"It definitely got me into trouble," he said. "I started receiving threats ... 'You are putting the country into disrepute by what you are reporting and therefore, we will fix you, we will sort you out'."
The second time he was seriously threatened was during his campaigning for a new constitution.
On a trip to his home province to promote participation in the writing of this new document, he was stopped by government forces unhappy with his activism.
"I was told that anything that happened in that province had to be sanctioned by the governor," he said.
"I asked you to call the governor because I felt like it was our right, this was my province.
"He said to me that I was a cyclist and he was a locomotive and we're meeting at a low level crossing, he would crush me. In the end, we ended up not doing the initiative in that province."
The following week the governor sent thugs to ransack Mr Machiridza's offices and arrest his staff; he only escaped arrest due to a teaching commitment at a nearby journalism school but the thugs paid his family at their home.
Eventually Mugabe's militia caught up with him.
"One final thing was when I was abducted and tortured, beaten up for quite a while," he remembered.
He only escaped due to a "stroke of luck", his uncle was friends with one of his captors and upon hearing about someone being held captive managed to secure his nephew's release.
"The next day, they just sealed my mouth, bound me and dumped me by the roadside," he said.
No regrets
Mr Machiridza came to Australia in 2010 under the guise of a diplomatic posting, the ruse used as a means to get him to safety, where he then sought asylum.
Life was difficult at first, he was "paranoid of anyone in uniform" and he was angry.
"There was a time when I could not talk about it without breaking down," he said.
"I guess with time I have moved on. Because I realised that if I stayed in that realm of thinking about what happened to me and others, what it will the trigger is just the anger and the thirst for revenge.
"I had to go through therapy to deal with it and lock it away and let it not define who I can be."
He lived in Canberra for seven years before moving to Wagga in 2017 where he's been living safely and happily with his three children and he now works for RivMed in the functional family therapy program - something he is deeply passionate about - as well as casual work with CSU.
"I feel much safer being here. And I feel like I've got a great sense of direction where my life is going. I've been privileged to manage to bring my kids here," he said.
And despite the trauma of his old life, he has no regrets.
"I do not have any regrets about what I did back then. I feel like I did my part, I gave a voice to the voiceless," Mr Machiridza said.
"Even though we did not achieve what we wanted to achieve then, the struggle is still [waging] on.
"I still believe that the dawn of a new Zimbabwe is neigh."
