3 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR
A short 25-minute drive from Wagga, this tranquil haven awaits on a sprawling 25-acre expanse. The charming three-bedroom residence, complete with an additional study, enchants from the outset with its classic corrugated exterior. Step inside to discover a tastefully modernised living space, where pristine timber floors meet an inviting palette of cool, refreshing hues, all bathed in abundant natural light.
The home offers year-round comfort with split system heating and cooling, while seamless downlighting adds an intimate warmth after sunset. The open-plan living area serves as the heart of the home, boasting a cosy lounge, inviting dining space, and a well-appointed kitchen featuring electric cooking and island breakfast bar.
Both primary and secondary bedrooms boast built-in robes, and a versatile study offers the potential for an additional bedroom. The bathroom, resplendent with wall-to-ceiling tiling and a marble effect, features a luxurious glass-panelled shower and a separate soaking tub.
Step outside to explore lush gardens, a playground for the family and a perfect setting for memorable gatherings. The vast, mostly flat estate has two dams and ample open space. A powered three-bay carport serves as a sheltered parking and ideal workshop space. The property, a rare gem, comes with two separate titles, offering an unmatched opportunity for a peaceful rural lifestyle.
