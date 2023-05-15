Letters: Voice to Parliament will prove a budgetary tangle

By now we've had a variety of pundits criticising this about the federal budget or praising that about it and so things will continue, I imagine.
Next year though, it may be a bit different. If the Voice referendum gets up, the entire budget will have been scrutinised by an unelected chamber, quite possibly before it hits the floor of parliament. You see, every single item in the budget "relates to First Nations people"; so, everything, according to the referendum wording, must be examined and "recommendations" possibly made.
These will have to be appropriately considered either by the Treasurer before presentation or at the voting stage, as addendums and/or amendments.
Woe betides any recommendations that are not "appropriately considered" - these would probably end up in the High Court for lawyers to pick apart with their economic expertise. It makes you wonder why we need a Treasurer at all.
Some "recommendations" might be wonderful, or not; I don't know. But is this a structural change that we want to make to the government process for all legislation, let alone the budget? Is it, in itself, a good idea or a shoddy one? Cui bono?
What is it with Keith Wheeler? Week after week I search his column in the vain hope that it may reveal the pearl of enlightenment that his oxymoronic title suggests could be hidden there. Sadly, it never eventuates.
Last Wednesday's embrace of the nuclear industry found him yet again wading knee deep in misinformation and blatant Liberal-National propaganda.
A few facts. Roughly 50 per cent of the MPs from the government and the opposition have life work experience predominantly in politics. Chris Bowen is the rule, not the exception.
The overwhelming growth in world energy production is in the sustainable sector. Not fossil and not nuclear.
No one wants a nuclear plant, large or small next door. I suspect not even Mr Wheeler.
And then there's the little matter of waste. No government on the planet has worked out how to offload the highly toxic leftovers which can threaten human existence for thousands of years.
The crux of Mr Wheeler's argument is cost. He's dead wrong there as well. Wind and solar sit around the $40/mwh mark.
Nuclear generation is two-and-a-half times more expensive. Those figures may also explain why business, with billions of dollars worth of skin in the game is backing alternative energy production over outdated conservative dogma.
Mr Wheeler is afforded the very great privilege of filling half a page of the Daily Advertiser each week. Supporting his ideology with fact rather than fiction would be a service to all of us.
Regarding the Apex Park fence replacement with sandstone blocks (Daily Advertiser, May 9). Should we rename Apex Park, Freddie Flintstone Park?
