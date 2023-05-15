Australia's top ski-boat racers descended on Lake Albert over the weekend for the annual Barry Carne Memorial Ski Race.
The interstate ski race challenge is held every year on Mother's Day and is a competition between NSW and Victoria with boats also attending from as far away as Queensland.
This year the event saw 35 boats enter into the competition which was hosted by the Wagga Boat Club with support from the Lake Albert Rural Fire Brigade.
Barry Carne Memorial Ski Race Committee member Jacinta Evans said stunning weather meant for a perfect weekend of races.
"It was perfect weather conditions, there was no wind," she said.
There were several races held on Saturday across various categories as well as two Barry Carne heat races with the top 15 boats selected to compete on Sunday for the Barry Carne Memorial Ski Race which is a 15 lap race.
"ColdyF1 driven by Rhett Davis took out the win, with NSW taking out the overall points," Mrs Evans said.
"We had a really good turn up and it was overall a really good day."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
