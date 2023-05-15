Kangaroos extend perfect start against Brothers

Kangaroos' defence came to the fore in their big win over Brothers.
In a clash of the two undefeated teams, Kangaroos were able to dominate their crosstown rivals.
Coach Paul Watson was thrilled with their 28-6 win at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Particularly with how they were able to turn plenty of pressure from Brothers into points of their own.
"Our defence has been a standout thing for all our games this year but we were really good," Watson said.
"They threw a lot at us on the line for a long period of time but we kept turning them away and it was really pleasing.
"We've worked really hard on our defence all pre-season and have only had three tries scored against us so far.
"We're proud of that effort and you win a lot of games on the back of good defence and your attack benefits from great defence."
Kangaroos weren't overly pleased with their efforts to down Southcity the week before, however Watson was really impressed with how they responded.
"After last week, while we still won, we were pretty disappointed with the way we played but we had a lot of discussions about that during the week with things we needed to improve on and on the weekend those things seemed to click into gear for us," he said.
"The bounce of the ball went our way and it was a great result for us.
"A real reward for our effort."
Watson thought the side's running game really improved and played at a faster tempo with better intensity.
Kate Pevere scored two tries against her former club while Watson has also been impressed with how some of the younger members of the side have continued to step up.
"A lot of our younger players and first year players have been really great for us to start the season," he said.
"Shayla Watson, Abbey Hartley and Georgia Pinney were all fantastic on the weekend, really supported the team and made some really good breaks."
Coming into the round there were four teams with perfect records however just two remain.
While Temora extended their winning start with a 20-8 victory over Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday, Albury were held to a 10-all draw by Southcity.
After pushing Kangaroos last week, the Bulls responded to their two losses to start the season.
Meanwhile Tumut made it two wins in a row after holding off a challenge from Gundagai.
Monique Luff got the winless Tigers on the board first before the Blues were able to change the momentum on the clash to take a 16-10 victory.
They will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they face winless Young at Twickenham on Saturday.
Albury and Brothers will be both looking to return to winning ways when they face off at Greenfield Park on Saturday, Southcity takes on Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday while Gundagai will be looking to get off the mark when they face Junee at Anzac Park on Sunday.
