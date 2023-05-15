LEADING Southern District apprentice jockey Molly Bourke is set to join the John O'Shea stable at Randwick.
After two years riding in the Southern District, Bourke will take the next step in her career when she embarks on a three-month loan period with O'Shea next month.
The 20-year-old has amassed 80 winners in the country since she made her race-riding debut two years ago and leads the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership with just over two months remaining.
Bourke says she is excited to take the next step in her career.
"We've been looking for a while, since I lost my country claim to go to a bigger place where I can get that opportunity in the provincial space. Then we just happened to get word that John O'Shea was looking for an apprentice so we decided we'd head there and he's keen to give me a go," Bourke explained.
"I'm very excited to go to that next step and I'm just privileged to get the opportunity to work in such a good stable.
"I'm thankful for Doug (Gorrel) for everything he's done to get me here, he's helped me out to get up there and hopefully it all works out good."
Bourke, originally from Tooma, just outside of Tumbarumba, spent three years working for George Dimitropoulos, where she enjoyed the first 12 months of her race-riding career.
She transferred to Doug Gorrel about 18 months ago, initially in Canberra, before she made the move back to Wagga with the stable.
Bourke rode her first metropolitan winner aboard Zakeriz in October last year and then brought up her maiden provincial winner at Kembla Grange last week.
Bourke is proud of where she's got to.
"It's just snowballed, all the opportunities I've got, which is great, most of it has been local opportunities but I managed to get on the right horses at the right time and it's all snowballed from there," she said.
"I just want to learn so much more, I've never been around big jockeys like that, in an environment like that. I also want to try and outride my provincial claim and move into the metro once I do that."
Bourke is confident that she will be able to match it with the best in time.
"I'm willing to learn and work hard to achieve what I want," she said.
"I've always been driven to be competitive so I'd love to go up there do what I've done down in the country here and keep it going.
"When I first started out, I would have been just happy being a country jock until I realised how competitive it is and I just have that drive to want to do better and I want to go to someone like John O'Shea that's going to be able to take me to that next step and hopefully it all works out."
Gorrel believes it is the right time for Bourke to take the next step and is confident it will be a successful move.
"I'm super thrilled for her," Gorrel said.
"She's come a long way. Obviously she's got a heap of natural talent but she's got a good work ethic as well.
"She loves winning races, she's very competitive. She's been a good little footballer, netballer, basketballer, swimmer. She's driven.
"She'll learn a lot there and in five years time she will be a 10 times better jockey and she's already one of the best in the state."
