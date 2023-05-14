A Riverina farmhouse has been left completely destroyed after it went up in flames on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a home on the Riverina Highway on farmland between Finley and Berrigan, west of Wagga, at about 11pm on Sunday following reports of a house fire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said local RFS crews and a Finley Fire and Rescue NSW crew responded to the fire.
Crews remained on scene working to extinguish the fire and clean up until 1am on Monday.
"Unfortunately the house has been completely destroyed," Mr Alexander said.
"It's dreadful circumstances, however, the owner was not injured.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is under way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.