Rough week for Tigers, but Tilyard not concerned

A disjointed start to the season and a missing midcourt handed Wagga Tigers a 25-goal loss to Coolamon on Saturday.
Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard said it wasn't their best day on court but they had anticipated a tough game.
"We were missing pretty much our whole centre court," Tilyard said.
"Hayley Stevens is out for the next six weeks, and we had Claudia Wheatley is currently playing touch for Australia in Brisbane, and Charlotte Priest, who is friends with her and one of the other Wagga girls in the team is up in Brisbane supporting them.
MORE LOCAL SPORTS NEWS
"We were already on the back foot there so obviously that made it a bit harder.
"It just wasn't our day, we didn't play our best game and they played well, it is what it is really."
Strong play characterised the game but when the game turned too physical however, umpires were forced to stop time and called in captains to change the game's direction.
Tilyard said she was proud with her side and how they adjusted to the umpire's request.
"It was a very physical game and it was just getting a little bit too physical," Tilyard said.
"The umpires called time and just pulled the captains in and told the captains that the game needs to be cleaned up because it's now becoming dangerous, that it's not okay to be cutting people's drives off, and that kind of thing.
"Based on what I saw, and we've had a couple of compliments from observers and also from the umpires, that we responded really well to that.
"We like to play with skill and speed and I guess when you're missing so many of your core players in the centre court, you're already at a disadvantage.
"So the fact that we did respond to the umpires and the umpires actually commended us on how we did turn the game around, and how we did then adjust straight away to what they've told us, I was really proud of the girls for that."
Tigers now sit fifth on the Riverina League ladder with two wins and two losses, though Tilyard said she's not paying attention to the ladder at this point in the season.
Preferring to wait until they've played all clubs, Tilyard said the ladder isn't a good indicator to clubs until the first round of games have been completed.
"I don't look until after halfway through the season purely because you don't know until everyone's played everyone," she said.
"I don't even necessarily base anything off it because as I see it, you've only got to make the top five because then finals are completely different."
Turvey Park 50 d Leeton 26 at Leeton Showground.
Griffith 86 d Narrandera 33 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Coolamon 59 d Wagga Tigers 34 at Robertson Oval.
Collingullie 54 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 45 at Ganmain Sports Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.