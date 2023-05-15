The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert had a great day out, while Wagga United were left wanting more

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2023 - 9:23am, first published May 15 2023 - 5:45pm
Adil Sulaiman puts a ball into the net past Young goalkeeper Matthew Dunn during Lake Albert's 7-0 win at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begely
A second consecutive clean sheet for Rob Fry was a cherry on top of a dominant game for Lake Albert over Young on Sunday.

