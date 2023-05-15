A second consecutive clean sheet for Rob Fry was a cherry on top of a dominant game for Lake Albert over Young on Sunday.
Sharks came out strong in the first half but were unlucky in their chances, unable to get the ball past the line until the 42nd minute.
With a fresh 45-minutes ahead of them they started raining goals down, slotting six to earn themselves a 7-0 win.
"We were a little bit unlucky in the first half not to score a few more, but the second half was phenomenal," Fry said.
"The biggest thing to take away is the way that we played, we continued to play a really good brand of football and we did for 90-minutes.
"It can be quite easy to take the foot off the pedal once you get a couple of goals up but they kept going for the full game."
With their second grade having a strong start to the year, Fry said there is strong competition within the club for first grade spots, with coaches presented a plethora of talent to choose from.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The need to earn their first grade place has helped pushed players to perform at their best.
"It's attitude, it's work ethic and the boys seem to have it," Fry said.
"Ressies had another win today, so they're all pushing for places, it's a good club to be around at the moment."
Young coach John Speering agreed that the Sharks were unlucky to have not found the net past his defenders sooner.
"They were definitely the better side on the day, that's for sure," Speering said.
"We'll take a lot from that, and we'll learn from it, and then we'll leave it in the past."
With much of the backline unavailable this week Speering said they didn't put their best foot forward.
"People played in a few positions they don't usually play, we had good moments, we had bad moments and we'll have lessons to learn," he said.
"The scoreline could have been totally different but the boys picked up the scrap and worked their hardest for the day but unfortunately didn't prevail."
Despite the large scoreline, Speering said he was proud of his side for not dropping their heads as the goals continued to come for Lake Albert.
"That's something we work on and our team's pretty strong on, not dropping their heads all the way to the last minute," he said.
"They give 110 per cent for the full 90-minutes, not matter what the score is."
Meanwhile, also at Rawlings, Leeton United and Wagga United battled out in a tight contest.
Leeton coach Ethan Murphy said he was feeling positive after the game with a 4-3 win.
"Overall I think it was the best that we've played," Murphy said.
"I feel we now have our system, it's just a matter of getting the right players in the right places."
With four rounds under their belt Murphy believes he's nearly finalised where he wants his players to be for the rest of the year.
As players continue to come in and out of the squad due to varying availability however he's been pleased with their ability to adapt.
"We had Fred (Gardner) up top last week and then I've tried him out wide, Eric (Gardner) was centre midfield and now he's out wide, (Adam) Raso is back in the team, Tuita (Maeobia) was out last week, so we're chaning everyone all over the place, and player's aren't getting the same consistent opportunities in the same positions, once we find that we'll get a bit more rhythm," he said.
Meanwhile Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie said the strong pressure from Leeton early put them in a tough position to come back from.
"I still pretty happy with it, I would love to have five more minutes out there, because we were coming and we had our chances at the end of the game, but we just missed a couple," he said.
"For the most part we've done a good job but we just probably left our run a little bit too late in the end, but we'll bounce back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.