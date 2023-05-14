The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have secured their second straight victory after defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 27-points at Ganmain Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 14 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 7:59pm
Matt Hamblin continued his great start to the year with another dominant performance in the Lions win over the Demons. Picture by Madeline Begley
Matt Hamblin continued his great start to the year with another dominant performance in the Lions win over the Demons. Picture by Madeline Begley

A strong third quarter from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has led them to a strong 27-point victory over Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Ganmain Sportsground.

