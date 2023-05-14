A strong third quarter from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has led them to a strong 27-point victory over Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Ganmain Sportsground.
The Lions kicked seven goals to four after the halftime break and eventually ran out winners 17.14 (116) to 13.11 (89).
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was excited to grab another strong victory at home and proud of his sides effort to keep repelling the ever-coming Demons.
"Yeah it was really, really impressive," Martyn said.
"Our start I thought was terrific where we sort of set the tone and it was a bit of a focus of ours again after we've had some huge first quarter deficits that we've had to fightback from.
"There was probably some momentum swings that we need to identify and make sure that we don't let them get a run on with two or three goals which they did multiple times throughout the game.
"But to stay in the fight and then in that last quarter to not shy away from playing the brand that got us there because I know it's easy to go into your shells and try and protect a lead.
"Credit to the boys for sticking with the game plan and trying to extend the lead rather than just protect it."
While last week the Lions were able to grind a contested win against Turvey Park, today they were able to prevail in what turned out to be a shootout between two attacking sides.
Martyn said it was good to have a bit of variety in their games and also prove to themselves they can win games of football that are open and free flowing.
"It was good and I think last year was very similar where it was a real high scoring game," he said.
"It was pretty free flowing footy which was good to see and for us I think it's good to remember that we can also move the footy and we don't have to be that contested football side all the time.
"It was good to get the ball on the outside and again we've had multiple goal kickers so it's good to see we've got lots of avenues to goal."
The Lions ended up with ten different goalscorers with Zac Brain, Tom Sase and Mitch Taylor all finishing with three majors.
Martyn said that unpredictability hadn't been a focus in their forward line, but was pleased to see so many different players popping up and hitting the scoreboard.
"It's just sort of manufactured itself that way and not having a big presence in Olso (Jacob Olsson) or Foles (Dan Foley) rolling down there means you have got to be a bit more creative," he said.
"I guess it makes a bit more unpredictable and Tommy Sase had a terrific game and popped up and kicked three and so did Mitch Taylor and Zac Brain."
Tom Banuelos for the second straight week was outstanding for the Lions taking marks down back, competing in the ruck and looking dangerous when up forward.
Martyn was again thrilled with Banuelos' performance and very glad that he had extended his stay by another week so he can line-up against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes next Sunday.
"He's the ultimate swing man really," he said.
"He just highlights why he is previous NEAFL footballer, for someone his size the way he moves and his foot skills are unreal.
"He's just a really dynamic player and I guess we've had the luxury of having him for the last six weeks and he has extended his stay for next week which is fantastic.
"We'll see what we can do in terms of trying to keep him, but he's been an awesome pickup and the credit goes to the recruiting team.
"They do a great job of scouring PlayHQ and finding these gems for us."
At the completion of round five, the Lions find themselves sitting in fourth position with a record of 3-2.
While admitting they have still got some improvement in them, Martyn said that it had been pleasing to take some steps forward in the past two weeks and bounce back strongly after a couple of disappointing early season defeats to Griffith and Wagga Tigers.
"I think every coach will say that it's only round five so there is definitely areas in which we can improve in," he said.
"But the intensity and the contested side of our game that we sort of pride ourselves on is starting to get back to that high level that we expect.
"It's good to see that after being in a bit of a deficit that we've clawed our way out and we've shown that we can still be contenders this year and we look forward to a cracking game against Mango next weekend."
Full Time
GGGM 4.5 8.7 15.10 17.14 (116)
Collingullie GP 4.2 7.6 11.9 13.11 (89)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Sase 3, M.Taylor 3, Z.Brain 3, J.McCaig 2, H.Carr 1, K.Mahon 1, K.Watts 1, J.Taylor 1, A.Proctor 1, M.Hamblin 1; Collingullie GP: J.Klemke 6, S.Stening 3, E.Perryman 2, H.Wichman 1, T.Crakanthorp 1
BEST: GGGM: T.Banuelos, B.Walsh, M.Hamblin, T.Sase, M.Taylor, K.Mahon; Collingullie GP: J.Klemke, J.Perryman, N.Perryman, H.Wichman, T.Howard, F.Inglis
