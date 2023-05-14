The Daily Advertiser
Young retains Challenge Cup after fightback against Temora

By Courtney Rees
Updated May 14 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
Nic Hall chases down a kick to score for Young right on half-time in their win over Temora to retain the Challenge Cup at Alfred Oval on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Nic Hall chases down a kick to score for Young right on half-time in their win over Temora to retain the Challenge Cup at Alfred Oval on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith

Some individual brilliance from Jacob Lucas sparked Young into gear to ensure they keep hold of the Challenge Cup.

