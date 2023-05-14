Some individual brilliance from Jacob Lucas sparked Young into gear to ensure they keep hold of the Challenge Cup.
After a sluggish start from the unbeaten Cherrypickers, two Lucas kicks led to tries to give Young a real boost late heading into the second half.
Temora had dominated the early going at Alfred Oval on Sunday, jumping out to an 18-6 advantage before the game changed momentum in the final three minutes.
Instead the two teams went into the break level before Young found their resolve to take a 38-24 win.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased with how his team responded to some early adversity.
"It was such a big day with the Challenge Cup, Mother's Day, a big crowd with Temora being our rival club," Cornish said.
"I don't think we started too bad, we were probably just too keen with a couple of shots we tried to pull off not sticking and they rolled out of it, offloaded and just rolled up the field but we managed to turn it around."
Not even having Troy Whiley sin binned could stop Young's momentum in the second half.
In fact they put themselves ahead despite only having 12 men and then capitalised on Zach Starr being sin binned to run away with the game.
Cornish was impressed with their recovery after Temora kicked away early.
"It was a massive turnaround and I personally know how hard it is as Temora were the better side in the first half but to come away at 18-18 was a massive effort after a couple of individual efforts from Jacob and Hally (Nic Hall) was massive for us," he said.
"We know we have good shape but we really need to earn that right.
"Temora don't turn over much ball and give away very few penalties, they are a very good side like that, and we just didn't do that.
"When we got to 12 down we rolled up our sleeves a little bit, got a lucky penalty and managed to go down there and score."
After denying Young a good opportunity early, Grant Hughes strolled through a huge gap to open the scoring for the Dragons after 12 minutes.
Jock Ward doubled their lead as Temora found plenty of metres through the middle.
However Young were able to capitalise after Drew Robinson failed to diffuse a bomb and Jonah Latu was able to score.
However a forward pass off the restart helped Temora hit right back as Luke Skidmore forced his way with 12 left in the half.
Temora looked to be getting on top before a Lucas kick chip sat up perfectly before he put Clay Sing into space.
Another little kick helped Hall score just before the break.
Lucas returned to Young after a season with Harden and Cornish has been impressed with how the young halfback has stepped into the role.
"It was massive for us for him to step up like that," Cornish said.
While Lucas provided the spark, Hall had another big game at the back.
Not only did he score just leading into half-time but a break through the middle helped set up their next try, after Boro Navori scored off a Lucas kick.
He then showed plenty of speed and strength to bag his second and have Young well on the way to victory.
Cornish continues to be impressed with how he's stepped up this season.
"It's awesome to have a player with that X factor and when things aren't really going he can just spark something out of nothing," he said.
"He just lifts everyone up another gear."
Sing scored his second to add to Temora's woes before Tyler Madden crossed for a consolation effort.
Temora will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Southcity while Young makes the trip to Tumut on Saturday.
Cornish is hoping to have some of their forwards fit and ready to fire after Josh Ayers and Atu Tupou both missed the win over Temora while Michael Dodson picked up an ankle injury early on Sunday.
"We just need to be a bit better in the middle as we have big middles there who can whack but will speak at training about not letting them get that offload like we did against Albury and Temora at the start," Cornish said.
