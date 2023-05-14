Driver nabbed for negligent driving after he got caught-up in ARTC 'copper' caper

A motorist who tried to evade what he thought was a stalker has ended up in court for his erratic driving.
The incident involving Shepparton man Christopher James Kennedy took place around the Henty area on February 18.
At one point, police said, he raised his hands "in a gesture indicative" of: "What are you doing following me?"
The other driver worked for the Australian Rail Track Corporation, the court heard, and had begun following Kennedy after seeing his utility parked on the side of the Back Henty Road.
The driver was suspicious of Kennedy because of a recent spate of copper wire thefts from ARTC infrastructure near nearby rail lines.
But Kennedy, now 53, of the southern Shepparton suburb of Kialla, became alarmed by the ARTC driver after he carried out least three U-turns while trying to keep up with him.
Kennedy pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to a single charge of negligent driving.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said his client had quickly formed the impression he was being followed for no good reason.
"On three occasions he's tried to indicate to the people to move on and asked 'why are you following me?'," he said.
Mr Moody submitted to Ms McLaughlin that his client had committed a "low-level" example of such offending.
She noted how Kennedy's ended up in an oncoming lane, pointed out she noted "the unusual circumstances you find yourself in".
The driver of the ARTC became aware that police were approaching the area in response to a report about Kennedy, but kept following him.
He then passed Kennedy's parked ute.
"The driver of the ute (Kennedy) began waving his arms around more frantically than before, with the witnesses now becoming concerned for their safety."
Kennedy was placed on a six-month conditional release order, without conviction.
