Scorchers earn a draw in tight contest

In a second weekend of firsts, Wagga Scorchers have had a 2-all draw against St Patricks on Saturday.
Co-captain Chris Ninness said the side's confidence was up after last week's win and there's been a clear shift in mindset among the playing group.
"The boys are doing very well, you can tell there's a big shift in both mindset and the structure of the game," Ninness said.
A tight game, Ninness said though a draw isn't a win, it was a fair result between two teams who left everything on the field.
"I think both sides played well and had an equal amount of opportunities," he said.
"In terms of progression, us going forward and having more opportunities in the circle was much better, it's something we've lacked in the past couple of weeks."
Picks of the day for Ninness were goal keeper Daniel Smith who worked overtime keeping St Patrick's out and co-coach Casey Younie who scored both goals.
Scorchers have been working on a new playing style over the past three weeks, and Ninness said it's here to stay.
"It shortens the game up, in Wagga Hockey it's easier to do those longer passes without them getting intercepted
"It allows us to go in triangles or pairs up the field, rather than try and hit that hail Mary ball up the line.
"It's definitely here to stay and each week we're getting used to it, it can only get better from there."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
