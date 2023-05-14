'Just breathe' is the advice Wagga mum Danika Stevens would give any mum if they asked her.
As a young mother of a cheeky two-year-old Miss Stevens knows all too well the challenges motherhood imposes on you.
Taking her own advice, Miss Stevens organised a family outing for Mother's Day with partner Ben Johnson and their son Lewis Johnson at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream.
"We went for a run through the vines, my son had a jump on the trampoline, I had a nice strawberry daiquiri and pancakes in the son, it's been lovely," she said.
"It was my idea - we've never had a nice family outing so I said; 'today is the day, it's Mother's Day, so we're going out'."
From hand-feeding goats to frolicking among the vines under the sunshine, the family of three spent the day making the most of their time together.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"My advice to any other young mum would be to just breathe, it is so hard being a young mum, especially with a two-year-old who loves to run everywhere.
"Whether you have three kids, four kids or a kid on the way, just breath, take your time, take your moments if you need them, step back and then come back and do what you need to do as a mum."
Miss Stevens rejoiced in all the glory as her boys spoilt her, a gesture she said every mum deserves.
"Mother's Day is obviously for mums, it's an appreciation day for us and I think we do get underappreciated a lot and what we do goes unnoticed," she said.
"Being a mum is incredibly hard.
"It's a full-time job as well as having a full-time job so you're just always exhausted."
But, all of that aside, she wouldn't change her role as a mother for the world.
"I love my son, I love the jobs, even cleaning up, it's a good life and I won't ever take it for granted," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.