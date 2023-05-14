Tumut earn first win, Leeton back in form

A two-goal performance for Tumut has locked in their first win of the Pascoe Cup season over South Wagga.
Under lights on Saturday night, playing-coach Lachlan Anderson said his side were able to maintain the level of play they've been working towards.
"Performance wise it was a lot more pleasing, I said to the team the main thing we needed to do was keep our bad periods to a small amount of time, and honestly we probably had a bad period for only two or three minutes of the game," Anderson said.
After South Wagga's disappointing performance last week to Wagga United, the Warriors again weren't up to scratch in the first half, though they joined the party in the second.
"Even when South Wagga started playing a lot better in the second half, we didn't play any worse," Anderson said.
"We defended really well, the whole team, we're really happy."
Strong performances from captain Marvin Sing and Zachary Struthers helped the Eagles find their feet, though the win has been a whole-side confidence booster.
"It was a bit of a relief, to see all the effort and everything we've put in so far, to get a result out of it," Anderson said.
"What they expect of themselves, what they know they can do, the result proved we're finally here."
Meanwhile South Wagga coach Andy Heller, frustrated with their first half, was pleased to see his team's performance to close the game out.
"We played two very different halves," Heller said.
"First half, we turned up and played like we did against Wagga United, very abject, without the right intensity.
"Then we played the second half, and we were fantastic.
"We controlled pretty well the whole half, we got a bit of a cheap goal, and then we were controlling the ball, playing our football and it was back to what we were expecting, actually a level above."
Following last week's game Heller said the side needed to be conscious to not let one bad performance dictate the rest of their season.
With their performance varying week-to-week, consistency will be key for the side moving forward.
"If we want to make finals, it's consistency (we need), it's not just about turning up against the teams which are traditionally expected to win the competition or make finals, and provide good performances against them," Heller said.
Sunday's games were at either end of the spectrum, with a tight contest between Leeton United and Wagga United shining over two 7-0 wins to Lake Albert and Tolland.
An own goal in the third minute ultimately robbed Wagga of a draw, with a late goal finalising the score at 4-3 Leeton United's way.
Tumut 2 d South Wagga at Rawlings Park.
Tolland 7 d Cootamundra at Kessler Park.
Leeton United 4 d Wagga United 3 at Rawlings Park.
Lake Albert 7 d Young 0 at Rawlings Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
