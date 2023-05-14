The Daily Advertiser
Tumut earn first win, Leeton back in form

Updated May 14 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 7:00pm
Leeton's Adam Raso competes with Wagga United's Matthew Kelly for the ball in his first game back since last year's grand final. Leeton United earned a 4-3 win over their Wagga opponents. Picture by Madeline Begley
A two-goal performance for Tumut has locked in their first win of the Pascoe Cup season over South Wagga.

