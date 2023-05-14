Traffic was disrupted and diversions put in place as work to upgrade a major Wagga intersection continues.
The upgrades at the junction of Docker Street and the Sturt Highway got under way earlier this month, with access into and out of Docker off limits during nightworks and some weekend work.
The upgrade involves road resurfacing and the installation of new turning lanes as part of a NSW government project to improve intersections around Wagga's health precinct.
Access to Docker Street from the highway was blocked on Sunday, and lane closures were in place, with detours via Morgan Street, Murray Street and Brookong Avenue.
Transport for NSW said most of the upgrade work was being carried out on weeknights - between 6pm and 4am - from May 8 for about four weeks, weather permitting.
"There will be no night work on weekends and public holidays. If required, work on weekends will be carried out between 7.30am and 5pm," it said.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h is in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
