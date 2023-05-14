Wagga Heat have claimed their first win of the season after grabbing a thrilling three-point win against Newcastle.
After losing their first six games of the season, Heat coach Zac Maloney said it was fantastic to finally grab that elusive first win.
"There was a lot of excitement," Maloney said.
"You could see immediately just how much it meant to the boys to get that monkey off the back.
"We spoke about it after the game and we celebrated together and a few of the boys flexed their scrawny arms.
"It was very exciting and to add to the excitement was just the way we did it as it was a very ugly game.
"I feel like we could've kicked away a bit earlier and could've controlled the game a lot more.
"It was a back and fourth game and then they got out to 12 at once stage in the fourth quarter, but we showed a bit of resilience and clawed it back and it was an exciting finish to the game.
"It was really, really good and very exciting."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Maloney was super proud of the resiliency shown from his side to stay in the hunt and not drop their heads despite being down by nine at the last break.
"That's been one of our achilles heels last year and this year," he said.
"We take a couple of hits then we get our heads down and we just don't play with any confidence and there's sort of a negative feel to the game.
"But at no stage in the last two weeks has it been negative at all, we've had some punches thrown our way and we've taken them and stuck together and come out of it on the other side.
"It's a testament to the team and we do show a lot of fight and we do have a lot of heart, it's good to see us get the results for that being able to fight through.
"I'm definitely proud of them, it could've really gone either way there and things weren't going our way for a little bit, but we stayed in the game and got the job done."
Maloney top scored with 25 points while captain Eddie Merkel posted 14 and Jacob Edwards also contributed nicely with 11.
Maloney was really impressed with Merkel who he thought did a fantastic job leading from the front all night.
"I think he had his best game of the year," he said.
"He had a real good captain's knock, you could tell from the moment we were in the rooms before the game that he was fired up and ready to go.
"He dragged down some really big boards and he had some really good defensive possessions for us.
"Then he had some real timely baskets on the offensive end and in my mind he stood out.
"Joshy Cochrane's second half was really good, we had him go stick the ball and he did a really good job and helped change the momentum of the game just with his full court pressure.
"We always throw him out there to do the dirty work and we all don't play a full court brand of basketball but we have some players that we have go and do the dirty work.
"What he done for us last night really helped change the momentum and it's not something that's going to show on the scoreboard but it really went a long way to us getting that victory."
