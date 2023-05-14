Bittersweet win for Wanderers at home

Wagga City Wanderers have earned a bittersweet 2-0 win over Queanbeyan in their first home game of the season at Gissing Oval on Saturday.
A dangerous tackle in the 40th minute from Queanbeyan's Daniel Felizzi caused play to stop, with Samson Lucas unable to move from the ground.
The game was held while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, and scans on Saturday confirmed a broken leg, with Lucas undergoing surgery on Sunday.
Coach Ross Morgan said Lucas is a big part of the Wanderers club and his absence will be felt across the board.
"Samson is a big part of the club, and not just in the senior set up," Morgan said.
"He's a coach in the SAP program and both his parents are involved in the club
"It's a cruel blow to a talented player who has been ever present in first grade this season."
The delay didn't hold back Wanderers though, as they continued on their mission in the second half.
Co-captain Morris Kadzola got scoring underway with a goal from a penalty kick in the 65th minute to set the Wanderers up 1-0.
Not 15-minutes later and Thomas Yongai, off the bench for Lucas, found the back of the net too.
A close friend of Lucas, Morgan said it was a good feeling to see Yongai get the goal.
Morgan said he couldn't be prouder of how his players returned to the field in the second half.
"It was quite intense, Queanbeyan had the upper hand heading into the second half, but (the injury) changed the way the game went in the second half," he said.
"Queanbeyan self destructed, they finished the game with nine players and were probably lucky to not have a couple more disciplined.
"The way they did it, with the tackles that were going in, the comments that were being made from their bench and players, it was good to see us stay disciplined and not react, and get the job done."
Co-captain Kyle Yeates was man-of-the-match, leading on field. "He came back in really dominant at the back," Morgan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.