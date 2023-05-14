The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Bittersweet win for Wanderers at home

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 14 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Yongai celebrates his goal with Chaise Donetto and Jake Ploenges. Picture by Les Smith
Thomas Yongai celebrates his goal with Chaise Donetto and Jake Ploenges. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City Wanderers have earned a bittersweet 2-0 win over Queanbeyan in their first home game of the season at Gissing Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.