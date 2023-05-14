Motorists are being advised of scheduled road works planed for Lake Albert Road and Eastlake Drive set to commence next week.
Stabilisation work will begin on Lake Albert Road between Kooringal Road and Eastlake Drive on Wednesday and will be carried out between 6am and 6pm.
Weather permitting, the works will likely finish up on Saturday.
Wagga City Council manager transport and traffic Jamie Harwood said drivers are asked to consider taking an alternative route to avoid those areas of Lake Albert Road if possible.
"Although we will keep one lane open, the high volume of traffic on this road may cause significant delays," Mr Harwood said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Council acknowledges this may be inconvenient for many people, but those who frequently use Lake Albert Road will understand the need for this section to be rehabilitated."
Traffic control will be in place to manage the flow of vehicles.
Residents who live on Lake Albert Road in the designated zone will have access to their properties.
There will be some noise associated with this work.
"Once this work on Lake Albert Road is complete, we anticipate the contract crew will move to perform stabilisation works on Bourke Street between Urana Street and Fernleigh Road," Mr Harwood said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.