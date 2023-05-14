Gundagai looks to regroup after third loss in four games

Injured Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay was far from impressed with the attitude his side brought into their clash with arch rivals Tumut.
After two losses to start the season, Gundagai got on the board after stopping Temora's unbeaten start last week.
However Hay thought the side reverted back to some poor habits in the 32-14 loss.
"We just got out-enthused and outplayed in all facets of the game really," Hay said.
"You have to turn up against Tumut as it doesn't matter how Tumut is going any year if they show up with more intensity they are going to get the better of you.
"That's what happened and that's what's really disappointing especially at Anzac Park.
"It was probably two steps forward last week and 10 steps back today."
Being out-enthused was a big concern in their round one loss to Kangaroos and it certainly showed in the second half of the clash with the Blues on Saturday.
After a tight first half in which neither team really fired, Tumut scored the first four tries of the second half, including two in the first six minutes, to break the game wide open.
It's something Hay is looking to address.
"We come out and we should be fresh after a 10-minute spell at half-time and everyone is ready to rock but two quick tries and the game is over," Hay said.
"We've got a few things we need to address in house and we have to learn from it."
After going through last season unbeaten, Gundagai lost a number of their most experienced players.
With the next generation of Tigers now looking to make their way, Hay believes a big adjustment is needed.
"We're switching off and we can't be waiting for a trigger, can't be waiting for a big hit or a strong carry to switch us on," he said.
"We need to be ready to go from the first whistle and we can't have those lapses. If we had that lapse in the first 15 the game is over and that happened against 'Roos and it happened against Albury.
"You could sum up our three losses in 50 minutes of football over three games so we have to get better at that, we have to play the 80.
"It is tough as a lot of the young guys haven't actually played 80 minutes before but they have to start getting used to the intensity and the energy required to play 80 minutes as we don't have the depth to bring other guys in at this stage.
"We have to work with what we've got but we need to let it hurt and then need to get better."
Defence is something Hay really wants to see improve ahead of their clash with Junee at Anzac Park on Sunday.
The Diesels are yet to win in their two games since returning to first grade but only went down to the Blues by 10 points before having the bye.
"We're not winning the ruck, it's as simple as that, and to me that's an effort thing really," Hay said.
"You either want to put them on their back or you don't.
"It all starts with defence as if they don't score tries you don't lose footy games."
