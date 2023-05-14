Junee Dog Sport Club will be represented at national level at an up-and-coming prestigious competition set to be held in Wagga for the first time ever.
The club is set to host the Working German Shepherd and Dogsport Clubs of Australasia Nationals next month with two of their own members set to compete in the elite competition among 28 entrants.
Junee Dog Sport Club venue coordinator Phil Major said it is a huge deal for all involved.
"We have people coming from all over Australia and New Zealand with a German judge coming for the event and everyone who is competing is at an elite level," Mr Major said.
"There are 28 entrants and to have two dogs entered in the competition from the Junee Dog Sport Club is really big in itself, it's a bit like going to the Olympics but for dogs."
The working German Sheppards have to show incredible skills Mr Major said takes up to anywhere from 18 months to four years to learn.
"Starting from about 14 weeks the dogs start focusing on temperament testing - working with other dogs on the field, getting used to not being distracted by loud noises, no aggression to people or other dogs," he said.
"As that increases we start introducing the part where we do article tracking which is quite a specialised skill and takes a lot of work.
"As the dogs start to mature we bring in the protection component.
"It's the sport that develops the bloodline for the military, police and correction services dogs. It's primarily German Sheppard but there are a few other breeds competing."
Mr Major said it's a good example of what every dog owner should aim for.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think anyone who has a big dog has the responsibility to ensure their dog has a stable temperament," he said.
Among those who will be cheering the local entrants on are Junee Dog Sport Club members Bec Campbell and Braden Pearce - both who hope to see their dogs compete at an elite level in the future.
Ms Campbell is in the process of training working German Sheppard Reiker and said the journey has been rewarding in so many different ways.
"It teaches you so many life skills, you learn more about yourself training a dog and learning to train a dog than you do in other situations," she said.
"It's great leadership skills. You're working with an animal and you really have to think about how you're training, what you're doing, what your body language is."
For Mr Pearce and his best friend, a female working German Sheppard named Maddie, training is a way of strengthening their bond.
"It's so exciting, it's very applicable to life, you learn so much and you get that big boost when you do learn a new trick," he said.
"It's very enjoyable. Maddie is my first working German Sheppard - they're intelligent, loyal and trustworthy and they're a great friend."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.