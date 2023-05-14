The Daily Advertiser
Junee Dog Sport Club to host national German Shepherd competition in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 15 2023 - 8:47am, first published May 14 2023 - 10:00am
Bec Campbell and her dog Reiker with Brayden Pearce and his dog Maddie will be there to help cheer on those representing the Junee Dog Sport Club at the German Shepard Dog Spot competition. Picture by Ash Smith
Junee Dog Sport Club will be represented at national level at an up-and-coming prestigious competition set to be held in Wagga for the first time ever.

