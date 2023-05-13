Wagga City remain unbeaten after piling on the points against Albury.
Not even more yellow card issues could stop the Boiled Lollies from taking a big win.
They had four players dismissed at various stages of the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex, including Donovan Godinet and Monson Tuvale's time on the sidelines overlapping, but were still able to take a 76-7 victory.
Discipline is an area coach Ben Schreiber is looking to improve but he was still pleased to record another big win.
"It was a good win by the men," Schreiber said.
"Obviously they showed some good resilience as we were down to 13 men for a period of time there but the boys held them out and I think we ended up scoring twice while we had 13 men on the field. That was a very good effort by the men.
Again our forwards set the platform for our backs and we were able to capitalise going through the middle."
READ MORE
Tyson McLachlan scored three tries in the win.
After coming through a tight clash with Waratahs last week, Schreiber is heading into unknown territory with a clash against an in-form Denilquin outfit.
After losses to Waratahs and Ag College to mark their return to the first grade competition, the Drovers have taken wins over CSU, Tumut and Griffith in the past three weeks.
Schreiber isn't sure what to expect.
"I'm looking forward to that clash and it will be interesting to see how we go," he said.
"This is my first experience coaching or playing against them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.