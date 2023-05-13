The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Big win over Albury extends Wagga City's unbeaten start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 14 2023 - 12:02am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson McLachlan scored a hat-trick for Wagga City on Saturday.
Tyson McLachlan scored a hat-trick for Wagga City on Saturday.

Wagga City remain unbeaten after piling on the points against Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.