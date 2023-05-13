Albury had plenty of opportunities to find the match winner but Southcity's defence had the answers to see the Bulls get off the mark under lights at Harris Park on Saturday.
The Thunder had a number of opportunities late in the clash but couldn't find their way through the Bulls defence.
Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy was thrilled with their fortitude to hold on for a 16-12 victory.
"We made it hard for ourselves as we couldn't hold the ball but we defended well," McCarthy said.
"Like I said last week the effort was awesome and it was there again but we have to find a better way to do it.
"I'll take the win, and I'm glad we fought and kept turning up as they probably had 80 per cent of the ball in their own half.
"We didn't go down there much so I'm really proud of the result."
READ MORE
James Morgan opened the scoring with a long-range intercept effort.
McCarthy is more than happy to have him back at the club.
"He's a great target to use and even when we were struggling he's happy to come in and do the tough carries to get us out of trouble," he said.
"He's a great bloke to have back, it's a definite blessing."
Jesse Fitzhenry then scored in the corner before Albury responded through captain Lachie Munro.
The Bulls extended their half-time lead when Dana Ratu crashed over six minutes after the break.
However the Thunder were able to respond after three straight sets when Keanau Wighton crossed with almost 30 minutes of the game remaining.
Albury had a number of good chances right up until the final siren but the Bulls found a way to win.
McCarthy thought playing under lights really added to the occasion.
"It's really good to win, especially being our first home game for all our loyal followers who came out at night," he said.
McCarthy is looking to back up their performance when they travel to Temora on Saturday while the Thunder don't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on June 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.