Southcity hangs tough for tight win over Albury

By Courtney Rees
Updated May 13 2023 - 11:25pm, first published 11:00pm
Jesse Fitzhenry is upended in Southcity's tight win over Albury at Harris Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Albury had plenty of opportunities to find the match winner but Southcity's defence had the answers to see the Bulls get off the mark under lights at Harris Park on Saturday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

