Lachie Day delivers two late killer blows for Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:38pm, first published 10:30pm
Josh Allen brings the ball forward as Waratahs pulled off a late rally against Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Two tries from Lachie Day in the last five minutes has helped Waratahs snatch the COL Cup back off Ag College.

