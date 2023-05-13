Two tries from Lachie Day in the last five minutes has helped Waratahs snatch the COL Cup back off Ag College.
Aggies led for most of the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday but couldn't hold out their rivals late.
Instead seven days after missing what would have been a game-winning penalty goal attempt in the final seconds of their loss to Wagga City, Day was the hero.
First he capped off a good back line movement off a line out win before showing his speed to score the winner.
Coach Nick McCarthy was impressed with his side's tenacity to take a 22-21 victory.
"Ag College were really, really good for 76 minutes of the game and it took a lot of effort from us to play away from their strengths and back to ours a bit," McCarthy said.
"It's very pleasing to have the composure in the last five minutes to execute and win the game."
Day gave Waratahs the early lead with a penalty goal but a double to Sam Carwardine helped Aggies to the lead at half-time time.
They extended their advantage to 21-10 when Alex Meades crashed over after around 55 minutes and looked like they were going to hang on in front of a bumper crowd before Day ensured Waratahs could not slip to successive defeats.
Nico Maclean and Josh Allen, who scored the only other try for Waratahs, were strong in the forwards while Harry Tyson had plenty of impact since shifting to inside centre.
However Day's performance stood out the most.
"He stood up and his last two tries were outstanding," McCarthy said.
"Just pure speed."
McCarthy thought the team's attitude when trailing late was the big positive to take from their fourth win of the season.
"A lot of sides would go away from structure and try to win it on every phase but I was really pleased by how we probably got into our best patterns of play for the game, put some sustained pressure on Ag College and got the rewards for the hard work we put in to stay in the game," he said.
Ag College slipped to third after the tight loss.
However they didn't lose many admirers after a tough showing on what is a big day for the club honouring the late Andy Stanham.
Ag College will be looking to hit back when they travel to take on Griffith on Saturday.
After playing in last year's grand final, the Blacks have just one win to their credit after five rounds following a 29-5 loss to Deniliquin on Saturday.
The competition newcomers made it three wins on the trot ahead of their clash with unbeaten Wagga City.
Meanwhile Waratahs have a clash with winless CSU after the Reddies were on the end of a 76-5 thrashing by Tumut.
Sai Ratudradra is in doubt for the clash with calf tightness.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
